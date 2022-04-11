ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

Rep. Tyler Vorpagel says he's not running for reelection

By Larry Gallup, Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wW4CC_0f636MBa00

State Rep. Tyler Vorpagel, a Republican from Plymouth, announced Monday he won't be running for reelection to the 27th Assembly District seat this fall.

Vorpagel, 37, is in his fourth two-year term representing the district. He was first elected in November 2014, was reelected in contested races in 2016 and 2018, and ran unopposed in 2020.

"Early after my first election, I was told by a very wise person that ‘this isn’t a life sentence’ and, for me, it is time to move on with the next chapter of my life," Vorpagel said in a news release.

The 27th Assembly District includes north Sheboygan, Plymouth, Elkhart Lake, Kohler, Howards Grove and southern Manitowoc County.

"I am proud that during my time in office, I was able to focus on legislation to solve issues that faced Manitowoc and Sheboygan counties," Vorpagel said, "and to advance budgets and policies that made appropriate investments in key pieces of our infrastructure, empower the legislative branch, make significant tax reforms letting people keep more of their money and make Wisconsin a better place to live and work."

Vorpagel has been among the eastern Wisconsin legislators who pushed the state to complete the State 23 highway reconstruction between Sheboygan and Fond du Lac.

In February, Vorpagel was one of three Republicans in the state Legislature to propose amending the state constitution to bar groups from providing grant funding to election officials.

In 2019, during a severe measles wave, he co-wrote an unsuccessful bipartisan bill that would have ended the state's "personal convictions" waiver for measles vaccines.

Vorpagel is the 11th Assembly Republican and 17th Assembly representative overall not running for reelection, according to the Associated Press.

Contact Larry Gallup at 920-996-7216 or lgallup@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @LarryGallup.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plymouth, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Elkhart Lake, WI
City
Kohler, WI
City
Howards Grove, WI
Sheboygan, WI
Government
Sheboygan, WI
Elections
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Sheboygan, WI
CBS 58

Republican lawmaker says he wanted to punch Assembly Speaker Vos

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker and candidate for governor said he wanted to punch Assembly Speaker Robin Vos "right in the nose" after he kicked him out of a meeting about decertifying President Joe Biden's 2020 win in Wisconsin. Rep. Timothy Ramthun said in an online...
WISCONSIN STATE
thecheyennepost.com

Rep. Liz Cheney, challenger Harriet Hageman smash fundraising records

Both Rep. Liz Cheney and challenger Harriet Hageman broke their previous fundraising records in the first quarter of 2022, with Hageman surpassing the million-dollar mark and Cheney almost reaching $3 million. The Hageman campaign nearly tripled its fundraising from one quarter to the next: In the first quarter of this...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Legislature#Infrastructure#State#Republicans
98.1 KHAK

After 2 Arsons, Casey’s Won’t Rebuild in Rural Iowa Town

In small, rural towns across Iowa, gas stations are more than just places to fill up with fuel. They're places to grab breakfast, lunch, or something for dinner. A cup of coffee in the morning before work. A place to run into friends and neighbors. In many Iowa towns, that place is a Casey's General Store. But one small Iowa town has been told that Casey's isn't coming back.
MAXWELL, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WEAU-TV 13

Older Wisconsin drivers will have to renew their license soon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Seniors in Wisconsin whose driver’s licenses expired will soon have to make that trek back to the DMV. On Tuesday, the Dept. of Transportation announced its Division of Motor Vehicles’ extension of license expiration dates for residents who are 60 years old or older expires at the end of the month. Drivers that age whose licenses expired in January, February, or March of this year will have until March 31 to renew.
WISCONSIN STATE
B105

Small Wisconsin Town Votes To Support Legalizing Marijuana In Landslide Decision

Wisconsin is still one of the states with the strictest penalties for marijuana. Nearby Minnesota has medicinal marijuana. Neighboring Michigan and Illinois both have recreational adult use as well. Wisconsin currently only allows CBD. It has many in the state frustrated and in the past few years many cities have decriminalized marijuana. This week, a small town in Northern Wisconsin held their election and put an advisory referendum on the ballot concerning legalization of cannabis.
WISCONSIN STATE
MLive

Congressman Fred Upton tests positive for COVID-19

Congressman Fred Upton tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a routine test, according to a post on his official Twitter account. The message was posted about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15. Upton is fully vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms, he said on Twitter. Per CDC...
MICHIGAN STATE
Urban Milwaukee

Drilling For Gold in Wisconsin

Plans to conduct exploratory drilling for gold and copper in north-central Wisconsin appear to be moving ahead now that a Canadian mining company has received an exploration license. GreenLight Metals, a Toronto-based company, submitted a $5,000 bond to the state and received an exploration license on Feb. 17 doing business...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Sheboygan Press

The Sheboygan Press

558
Followers
160
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Sheboygan area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at sheboyganpress.com.

 http://sheboyganpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy