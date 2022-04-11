Tracy: Sun City newspaper helps with community discussion

Thank you, Sun City Independent, for the opinions/letters sections. They are the first thing I read!

The interesting topics, passionate views and often great suggestions that are discussed help me better understand what matters in our community. I especially look forward to Kristi Svendsen’s unique word artistry, like the recent Mountain View opinion (“Renovations will be ‘embarrassment,’” Sun City Independent, March, 23, 2022). Her perspective is knowledgeable and boldly thought provoking; with welcome strokes of humor!

Thank you, Sun City Independent, for providing this important voice of the community and to all who take the time to share their opinions. I am reading, so are many others. Keep them coming!