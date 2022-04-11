ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Alleged cocaine dealer busted in south Laredo

By César Rodriguez
 2 days ago

A suspected cocaine dealer who was arrested in south Laredo said he makes about $2,000 per week, according to an arrest affidavit.

Alejandro Reyes was charged with possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance

The case unfolded at about 5:45 p.m. April 6 when the Drug Enforcement Administration along with the Blue Indigo Task Force, Customs and Border Patrol Airwing Unit and the Laredo Police Department set up surveillance at a suspected drug house at the intersection of Santa Clara Street and Dryden Avenue.

About an hour later, LPD narcotics officers and CBP air support witnessed Reyes arrive at the location in a white van. Reyes was seen opening the hood of a black Ford Explorer, retrieving what agents believed were narcotics and placing them inside the passenger side of the van.

Reyes then left the residence at about 6:55 p.m. Laredo police pulled over Reyes for a traffic violation in the 3400 block of Pecan Street. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of three baggies of cocaine that weighed about 1 ounce each. Authorities also executed a search warrant at the house on Santa Clara and Dryden.

Authorities would seize 3.85 pounds of cocaine found underneath the hood of the Explorer, about 35 grams of marijuana, two digital scales, boxes of clear gloves, boxes of clear plastic bags, baking soda and other cutting agents, spoons with white powder residue, measuring cups, and scissors.

Reyes allegedly provided a confession to authorities in a post-arrest statement.

”Reyes stated that he makes approximately $2,000 per week from the sales of cocaine and sells between 15-25 ounces of cocaine per week at a price of between $675 to $800 per ounce,” states the affidavit.

