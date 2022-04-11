ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

League of Legends Challenges Detailed

By Jenny Cho
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Curious about the newly announced League of Legends challenges? We've got you...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
dbltap.com

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 Reloaded Map Changes

The Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update is now available for Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific. In the newest update, there have been updates and changes to Rebirth Island, including brand new points of interest. Here's all the newest patch notes for the Warzone Season 2 Reloaded: Rebirth Island Map update,...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riot Games#Video Game
PC Gamer

Hearthstone's Crab Rave is dropping beats and free stuff for Voyage to the Sunken City

The big dance party is celebrating tomorrow's launch of the next Hearthstone expansion. (And the music actually pretty good!) If you've ever wondered what a rave would be like if the DJ was a crab, and everyone in the audience was a crab, and the whole thing was held underwater, Blizzard is here with the answer. It's the Hearthstone (opens in new tab) Crab Rave, and it's dropping beats and bundles to celebrate the upcoming launch of the Voyage to the Sunken City (opens in new tab) expansion.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

League of Legends Prestige Skins Unvaulted: Mythic Content Full List

Want to know the full list of unvaulted Prestige Skins in League of Legends? We've got you covered. The unvaulting of Prestige Skins is part of Phase 1 in the Mythic Content Overhaul, which is set to begin with the release of Patch 12.6. This huge update is set to launch in three phases, each containing loads of rare and exclusive content.
VIDEO GAMES
Popculture

'The Witcher' Fans Just Got Some Massive News

It was a good day on The Continent on Monday when CD Projekt Red announced a new Witcher video game. The fourth installment of the lauded franchise is reportedly in development, although details on the project are still under wraps. That didn't stop fans from celebrating, theorizing and making their biggest wishes for the came known on social media.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Ex PlayStation Boss Says No Call of Duty Xbox Exclusivity, But He's Wrong

In an interview with IGN, former PlayStation U.S. boss Jack Tretton talked about possible Call of Duty Xbox/PC exclusivity once Microsoft's acquisition of Activision-Blizzard. The former exec said he didn't think that was at all likely, which makes sense for him to say, but he's wrong. In this article, we'll explain why an ex PlayStation boss is wrong about Call of Duty Xbox exclusivity.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

PS4 Is Getting Some Nintendo Switch Exclusive Games Soon

The PS4 is getting a few Nintendo Switch console exclusive games in the near future. Of course, none of these games are Nintendo-published games, as Nintendo-published Nintendo Switch games stay exclusive to Nintendo Switch. That doesn't mean the games aren't notable though. The first is The House of the Dead: Remake, which was just released exclusively on Nintendo Switch this week but has now appeared in the PSN backend (via Gematsu). This not only leaks a PS4 port, but indicates it's coming to the console soon.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

League of Legends Event Pass Evolved Explained

Wondering what the Event Pass Evolved is in League of Legends? We've got you covered. With the hefty number of skins and other in-game content available for players to purchase in League of Legends these days, Riot Games is revamping the methods used to acquire the rarest cosmetics the game has to offer.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

League of Legends: How to Get Unlimited Free RP

There's a new way for gamers to earn unlimited free RP in League of Legends. Previously, players could only get in-game currency by purchasing it with pre-created codes or real money. The RP allows gamers to buy exciting icons, wards, skins, and more. Now, with Microsoft Rewards, fans are able to obtain a limitless amount of RP without using real-world money.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Update 1.1.1: Full Patch Notes Detailed

A new update for Pokemon Legends: Arceus is now live. We've detailed the full list of patch notes and what this means for the game. Pokemon Legends: Arceus has seen a massive success amongst fans. Having switched up the Pokemon franchise for the better, many have approved of this new direction and freedom that Arceus has given. With the recent announcement of Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, it remains to be seen if Arceus will have any lasting influence.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Next-Gen Update: Latest Details

Despite ongoing developments with weapon balancing and even a mobile version of the game, there remains a significant chunk of the Apex Legends community heavily-dedicated to hearing about another specific aspect of the title — the release of the next-gen update. Despite it being nearly a year and a...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

League of Legends Announces First Novel

League of Legends is about to enter an entirely new arena for the franchise with the announcement of the first novel set in the world of Runeterra. Hachette Book Group's Orbit imprint and developer Riot Games have announced Ruination, written by Riot Games Principal Writer Anthony Reynolds, will release this coming September. And from the sound of the announcement, this is only the beginning.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy