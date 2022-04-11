ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genshin Impact: Irodori Poetry Part 3 Guide

By Jack O'Dwyer
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We've put together a simple guide to Genshin Impact Irodori Poetry Part...

www.dbltap.com

Anita Durairaj

The oldest literature in the world described a great flood similar to Noah's flood

The Epic of GilgameshPhoto by Osama Shukir Muhammed Amin FRCP(Glasg): Wikimedia; CC-BY-SA-4.0 One of the oldest surviving works of literature is the Epic of Gilgamesh. The Epic of Gilgamesh is a poem from ancient Mesopotamia. It is also regarded as the second oldest religious text. It might have been written from 2100 - 1200 BC and it was written in the Akkadian language.
Marie Claire

20 Life-Changing Books Everyone Should Read At Least Once

Books are a safe haven that help us escape the harsh edges of our lives, but every once in a while we come across a book that follows us into the real world. A book that hurdles us into a state of self-reflection and completely revamps our personal perspective. Life-changing books are hard to find, but completely impossible to forget when we do. From Toni Morrison's Beloved to Don Miguel Ruiz's The Four Agreements to Elizabeth Gilbert's Eat, Pray, Love, we rounded up some bestsellers that have left their mark on millions, below.
The Wild Hunt

Column: La Loca de Ejido – A Tale of Dependency, Depression, and Healing

The Wild Hunt is exclusively supported by readers like you. No advertising. No corporate sponsors. Your support helps us pay our writers and editors, as well as cover the bills the keep the lights on. We cover the community because of your generosity. Consider making a one-time donation - or become a monthly sustainer. Every amount helps. Thank you for reading The Wild Hunt!
Polygon

The Northman brings Viking history to life with a roar of bloody defiance

The Witch and The Lighthouse director Robert Eggers is many things. He’s a meticulous craftsman with an eye for striking compositions. He’s a bearded hipster in a Carhartt jacket. If Facebook commenters are to be believed, he’s an “elevated horror” bogeyman who represents everything that’s wrong with the genre today. But above all that, he’s a history nerd. Eggers is the type of person who reads medieval Icelandic literature for fun — which is exactly how his latest project, the bloody Viking revenge saga The Northman, came into being.
EASTside Magazine

The World’s Most Colorful Cities

While Barcelona itself is a kaleidoscope of colorful architecture, people, food, and culture, few places can hold a candle to Parque Güell. Twisted spires swirl on Carmel Hill above the undulating skyline of the city, and split ceramics adorn the winding banks behind Roman-inspired architecture. Despite that clear influence, this park is not Roman at all. Parque Güell was built under the watchful eye of Antoni Gaudí — who also happens to have architected La Sagrada Familia and Casa Batlló — in the early aughts of the 20th century. An exceptional synthesis of color, texture, shape, and design, this 12-acre park encapsulates the artistic currents of his era and reaches across time to embody the spirit of modern Barcelona.
ARTnews

Ella Fontanals-Cisneros, Ars Electronica Launch Prize for Latin American Artists Working With Technology

Click here to read the full article. The Miami-based Cisneros Fontanals Art Foundation (CIFO) has partnered with one of Europe’s most storied art-and-technology festivals, Ars Electronica, to create a new grant program that will support Latin American artists working with technology. The CIFO-Ars Electronica Awards will come with up to $30,000 per artist. They support the commissioning of new major works that will enter CIFO’s collection and be presented at Ars Electonrica’s annual festival in Linz, Austria. The inaugural five recipients are Amor Muñoz, Dora Bartilotti, Thessia Machado, and Ana Elena Tejera, and the artist collective Electrobiota Collective. Muñoz will receive $30,000....
PC Gamer

The unseen art of invisibility in games

This article first appeared in PC Gamer magazine issue 366 in February 2022. Every month we run exclusive features exploring the world of PC gaming—from behind-the-scenes previews, to incredible community stories, to fascinating interviews, and more. In 1985, brothers James and Jim Thomas penned a film script, The Hunter,...
Daily Cardinal

Poetry books to read in 2022

Following her election as the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history, Amanda Gorman published her first collection of poetry with her book, “Call Us What We Carry.” This collection covers topics such as racism, COVID-19, the relationship to history and more. Gorman dives into her poetry with words that hit close to the heart of anyone reading. Her connection to events that are affecting people all around the world makes for an extraordinary collection of poems.
The Guardian

Queen Lear review – Turkish villagers do Shakespeare in ode to collective power of art

In the opening scenes of Pelin Esmer’s heartwarming documentary, the sublime and the quotidian are beautifully intertwined. The tranquil sight of a group of older women enjoying a seaside dip is juxtaposed with a striking view of the Roman amphitheatre overlooking the deep blue ocean. Unassuming in appearance, the women quickly transform into thespians, taking over the ancient site and making it a rehearsal space for an amateur production of King Lear. Coming from an impoverished rural background, this unlikely peasant-women theatre troupe brings the magic of Shakespeare to remote Turkish villages where even the basic staple of drinking-water is nonexistent.
Fstoppers

The Art and Beauty of ICM Photography

ICM (aka Intentional Camera Movement) photography...as a photographic technique in general...still feels very much on the fringes of what most traditional photographers are willing to accept as a valid form of photographic expression. ICM is, in essence, also Long Exposure Photography, because it requires longer shutter speeds to be used in order to move the camera during the exposure to create unique images that are quite different from the status quo.
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

