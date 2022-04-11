ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

Transient Charged with Hurling Concrete at Passing Motorist

By City News Service
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

SANTA ANA (CNS) - A 30-year-old transient was charged today with heaving a chunk of concrete at a passing driver in Garden Grove.

Lonnie Duante Johnson was charged with single felony counts each of assault with a deadly weapon, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury and throwing a missile with the intent to do serious bodily harm.

Police were called about 11:30 a.m. Thursday about a man flinging items at passing vehicles at Brookhurst Street south of Chapman Avenue.

Johnson was accused of chucking a 13-pound hunk of concrete at a motorist passing by about 40 mph on Brookhurst, according to police. The missile shattered through the windshield, striking the driver on his right shoulder.

The 26-year-old man behind the wheel got out and started chasing after the suspect, alerting officers where he was while in pursuit, police said

Officers who responded found the suspect hiding near a residence.

