Can you spot the rattlesnake in this photo?

Another rattlesnake season is upon us and below is a repost from last fall to test your sighting skills and show how well the venomous replies blend into the environment:

A company that captures and relocates rattlesnakes discovered on public and private property recently quizzed its Facebook followers by posting the accompanying image and asking:

“Western Diamondback Rattlesnake spotted in a backyard by Dave recently. See it?”

While many might spot the rattlesnake after a brief inspection, the image reveals how adept rattlesnakes are at blending into their surroundings.

The image was posted to Facebook by Rattlesnake Solutions, which operates in Phoenix and Tucson. The company is licensed by the Arizona Game and Fish Department and claims that snakes are not harmed during capture or relocation.

Many in the comments section correctly described the location of the venomous reptile in the image.

For those wondering if their guesses are correct, the snake is circled in the image posted below.

–Images courtesy of Rattlesnake Solutions