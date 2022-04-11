ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halo: The Master Chief Collection adds Flood Firefight and extra campaign crossplay options

By Kyle Campbell
 2 days ago
That playful tease from 343 Industries last week is what everyone was hoping for — Flood Firefight is now in Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

On Monday, 343 Industries released a massive update for Halo: The Master Chief Collection. There are plenty of bug fixes and tweaks as usual, though the inclusion of Flood Firefight in Halo 3: ODST is catching everyone’s eye. Firefight is one of the most popular modes across the series, though it has never featured the Flood (Halo’s parasitic-potato alien species) until now. 343 also claims the Flood are more intelligent than ever before, able to infect and resurrect players that are pushing up daisies.

Another fantastic addition is campaign crossplay for Halo 3 and Halo 3: ODST. PC and console fans can now team up and go through either game together, something the community has wanted for ages. 343 Industries does warn that the feature may still contain bugs, so check out the official blog for all the details.

It’s hard to believe that there was a time when Halo: The Master Chief Collection was seen as a disaster. These days, it’s a shining example of how to do a remaster right, even if seasonal updates are over now. If only Halo Infinite could receive the same sort of love, we’d be golden.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

