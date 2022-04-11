ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch Bruce Springsteen’s engineer play unreleased 1982 outtakes at Mexico conference

By Will Lavin
NME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBruce Springsteen fans were treated to some of the rocker’s unreleased outtakes at a Mexican radio conference this weekend, thanks to his longtime engineer. Toby Scott was a guest at this past weekend’s SoundCheck Xpo in Mexico City; during his presentation he offered up some snippets of a few old recordings...

www.nme.com

country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Chlöe Returns With New Song and Video “Treat Me”

After teasing its release for over a month, Chlöe has given fans the official video for “Treat Me,” directed by Diana Kunst. “Can’t wait for y’all to see the video tonight,” the 2022 Gold Derby Music Awards nominee told fans on Thursday ahead of the video’s premiere, adding that—in her opinion—this one tops the previously released “Have Mercy.”
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis Recalls Hearing That Black Actors Thought She Wasn’t Pretty Enough for ‘How to Get Away With Murder’

In her upcoming memoir, Viola Davis reveals that after she was cast in How to Get Away With Murder, she faced scrutiny over her beauty and looks from fellow Black actors due to her being darker-skinned. The experience is chronicled in a lengthy New York Times profile, which sees the Oscar-, Tony- and SAG Award-winning actress addressing racism and colorism throughout her career — everywhere from Juilliard to Broadway’s stages to TV — in both new interviews and Finding Me: A Memoir, out April 26 from HarperOne, in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer...
MOVIES
NME

Listen to Dave Grohl’s new metal album as Dream Widow

Dave Grohl has released metal album as the fictional band Dream Widow, who feature in the plot of the Foo Fighters‘ recent comedy-horror film Studio 666. In the film, the band hire a mansion in Encino to record their 10th studio album, but Grohl soon becomes possessed by a curse and begins viciously attacking his bandmates. We learn that decades earlier, Dream Widow experienced a similar fate, with the band recording a “lost album” before their frontman murdered the rest of the band.
ROCK MUSIC
NME

Listen to Red Hot Chili Peppers emotional new song ‘Not The One’

Red Hot Chili Peppers have today (March 24) shared a new song – listen to ‘Not The One’. Last month the band announced ‘Unlimited Love’ with lead single ‘Black Summer’. The follow-up to 2016’s ‘The Getaway’ is set to arrive April 1 via Warner Bros and will mark the band’s first album since the return of guitarist John Frusciante in 2019.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Black Crowes Preview ‘1972’ Covers EP With Temptations Remake

The Black Crowes will celebrate the 50th anniversary of some of rock's biggest and best acts with a new covers EP titled 1972. The band is previewing the six-song collection today with its rendition of the Temptations' "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone." Other 1972 songs include the Rolling Stones' "Rocks Off" and Rod Stewart's "You Wear It Well."
MUSIC
Kerrang

Limp Bizkit announce Still Sucks Tour of the U.S. with Wargasm and more

Before they return to the UK this summer, Limp Bizkit have announced their Still Sucks Tour in America. In support of their latest 2021 album, the rap-rock legends will be hitting the road for a 19-date run in April and May, kicking off at Tampa's Hard Rock Live and finishing up in Ontario, Canada at the Toyota Arena.
MUSIC

