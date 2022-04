Cassandra Scott considers herself a veteran of Wyoming’s often dicey travel conditions. Yet the treacherous roads still took her by surprise on the clear day in February when she and her husband left their Laramie home and drove to Fort Collins to get an abortion for medical reasons. Both lanes of the highway were slicked with ice, and wind-fueled ground blizzards obscured the pavement. She watched a car slide across the grassy median and into her lane. A drive that should have taken an hour stretched into three.

WYOMING STATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO