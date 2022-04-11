ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville names ex-Duke assistant Smith to Cardinals staff

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville coach Kenny Payne has named former Duke staffer Nolan Smith as assistant coach, his first staff hire since becoming Cardinals head coach nearly three weeks ago.

Smith’s hiring comes nearly a week since he informed the team of his departure after a season as assistant to Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski and six overall with the Blue Devils. The son of former Louisville standout Derek Smith, who played on the Cardinals’ 1980 NCAA championship team, was introduced during a news conference Monday afternoon and said, “it means the world to me.”

Payne described Smith as “one of the brightest young stars in the college basketball world” in a release. The new coach added, “His father is looking down on us smiling, because his blood and spirit are running through this program once again.”

Smith helped Duke win three consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference championships from 2009-11 and the NCAA men’s basketball title in 2010 after earning Most Outstanding Player honors at the South Regional in Houston. He was a consensus first team All-American selection and ACC Player of the Year in 2011.

Smith spent 2016-18 as special assistant at Duke before working three seasons as director of basketball operations and player development and becoming an assistant last season.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Duke’s new assistant coach

Duke’s fairytale final season for head coach Mike Krzyzewski fell short of their ultimate goal of a national championship, losing to North Carolina in the Final Four. The program is now set to go through a significant change without Coach K, with associate head coach Jon Scheyer now taking over the program in the 2022-23 season. Scheyer will need to pick up where Krzyzewski finished and keep them as the powerhouse basketball program that they have been over the years.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nolan Smith Reveals What Coach K Said About His Decision

While Mike Krzyzewski is obviously the most high-profile departure from Duke’s men’s basketball coaching staff, he’s not the only man leaving. Shortly after the Blue Devils’ Final Four loss to North Carolina, which ended Coach K’s career, Duke assistant coach and former star guard Nolan Smith accepted a position at Louisville. The move allows Smith to coach at his father’s alma mater, a school that holds a special place in his heart.
DURHAM, NC
WILX-TV

Duke Coach Headed to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville coach Kenny Payne has named former Duke staffer Nolan Smith as assistant coach. It is Payne’s first staff hire since becoming Cardinals head coach nearly three weeks ago. Smith’s hiring comes nearly a week since he informed the team of his departure after a season as assistant to Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski and six overall with the Blue Devils.
LOUISVILLE, KY
saturdaytradition.com

Former Indiana guard narrows transfer destinations down to 2 options

Former Indiana guard Rob Phinisee has narrowed down his list of potential transfer destinations to two schools. Tuesday, Phinisee revealed that he’s down to two schools: Butler and Cincinnati. The senior guard entered his name following the 2021-22 season after spending the past four years at Indiana. He has one year of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smith, KY
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Louisville, KY
College Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
Louisville, KY
Basketball
The Spun

Former Duke Star Officially Hired As Assistant Coach

Jon Scheyer is building a family at Duke, and it starts with former players. On Tuesday, the Blue Devils officially hired Amile Jefferson to join Scheyer’s staff as an assistant coach. Jefferson spent the 2021 season as Duke’s basketball director of player development. He’ll now transition into an assistant...
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
The Spun

Former Auburn Tigers Quarterback Died On Wednesday

Nearly a week ago, former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein was admitted to the hospital with severe back pain. A GoFundMe page set up for Klein said an MRI revealed “spots” on his lower back. His condition quickly worsened and he was said to be “fighting for his life” as of last Thursday.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Nolan Smith
ClutchPoints

Tar Heels star Armando Bacot makes massive decision on future

The first season for the North Carolina Tar Heels under head coach Hubert Davis was unbelievably successful. They beat the Duke Blue Devils in Mike Krzyzewski’s last home game and in their first-ever matchup in the NCAA Tournament. As an eighth seed, they made it to the National Championship Game behind incredible performances from several players. Armando Bacot returning to UNC became the thought on everyone’s mind after their season ended.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Courtney Banghart, UNC beat out UCONN for top recruit

The UNC women’s basketball team is coming off their best season in years, making it to the Sweet 16 before falling to eventual champion South Carolina. And now this offseason, the program took another step forward. On Monday night, UNC landed a commitment from five-star post player Ciera Toomey. The 6-foot-3, stretch five picked the Tar Heels over UCONN and six other schools, announcing her decision via Twitter. Toomey is a five-star recruit that is the top player at her position and the No. 3 overall player in the 2023 class. Landing a player of this caliber is huge for the program, especially coming off a good 2022 recruiting cycle as well. 110% Committed!!!💙👣 pic.twitter.com/DstTTyUdYP — Ciera Toomey (@CieraToomey) April 11, 2022 The job that Banghart has done in her time at UNC has been incredible, especially with where the program was at when she took over. A trip to the Sweet 16 is a heck of a start and now she’s getting it done on the recruiting trail as well.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Stephon Gilmore Reportedly ‘In Contact’ With 1 Team

We’re not sure what kind of off-shore bank account the Los Angeles Rams are using, but reportedly the reigning Super Bowl champs could have been “in contact” with free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Per The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, the Rams have had contact with the 2019 Defensive...
NFL
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Ncaa Championship#Ap#Hall Of Fame#The Blue Devils#All American#Acc
WAVY News 10

Armando Bacot returning to UNC next season

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Armando Bacot, the center who was at the center of the University of North Carolina’s run to the NCAA basketball championship game, is coming back for his senior season. The 6-foot-10 from Richmond, Virginia, made the announcement in a video on Twitter, saying his “Carolina story isn’t finished just yet.” He […]
GREENSBORO, NC
NBC Sports

Payton not sure GP2 will be able to return to Warriors next season

Gary Payton II has played his way into a significant pay raise this offseason. After signing with the Warriors before training camp and earning the 15th and final roster spot heading into the 2021-22 season, Payton's defense and energy off the bench have proven to be integral factors in Golden State's second unit.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy