Fayette County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Hardeman, Haywood, Madison by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-11 15:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fayette; Hardeman; Haywood;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Martin, Pitt by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Martin; Pitt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PITT...MARTIN AND NORTHWESTERN BEAUFORT COUNTIES At 707 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lewiston Woodville to Dowdy Ficklen Stadium, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Greenville, Winterville, Williamston, Bethel, Stokes, Robersonville, House, Pactolus, Old Ford, East Carolina University, Pitt Greenville Airport, Dowdy Ficklen Stadium, Gold Point, Jamesville, Simpson, Hamilton, Oak City, Smithwick, Parmele and Everetts. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, McNairy, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Fayette; Hardeman; Hardin; McNairy; Shelby WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee and East Arkansas. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Adair, Daviess, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Linn, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Adair; Daviess; Gentry; Grundy; Harrison; Linn; Livingston; Mercer; Putnam; Schuyler; Sullivan; Worth WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this morning. For the Wind Advisory, from noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Boone, Delaware, Hamilton, Madison, Montgomery, Parke by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Boone; Delaware; Hamilton; Madison; Montgomery; Parke; Randolph; Vermillion WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Montgomery, Boone, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion and Parke Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Chester; Crockett; Decatur; Fayette; Hardeman; Hardin; Haywood; Henderson; Lauderdale; Madison; McNairy; Shelby; Tipton FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby and Tipton. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts will likely lead to areas of flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Auglaize, Darke, Hardin, Logan, Mercer, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Auglaize; Darke; Hardin; Logan; Mercer; Shelby WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Mercer, Auglaize, Hardin, Logan, Shelby and Darke Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Macon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Macon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Macon County. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM CDT this morning. For the Wind Advisory, from noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 08:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Coffey; Douglas; Franklin; Osage FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have warmed above freezing and therefore the frost advisory will be allowed to expire at 9 AM.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Hancock, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Hancock; Lucas; Ottawa; Sandusky; Wood WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky and Hancock Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Carroll, Clinton, Fountain, Howard, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Carroll; Clinton; Fountain; Howard; Tippecanoe; Tipton; Warren WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Howard, Tippecanoe, Warren, Tipton, Fountain, Clinton and Carroll Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Allen, Butler, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Greenwood, Harper by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 08:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; Butler; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Greenwood; Harper; Harvey; Kingman; Labette; Montgomery; Neosho; Reno; Sedgwick; Sumner; Wilson; Woodson FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have continued to climb to around 40 degrees this morning. Therefore the frost advisory will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Benton, Buchanan, Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Des Moines by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 09:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Cedar; Clinton; Delaware; Des Moines; Dubuque; Henry; Iowa; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Keokuk; Lee; Linn; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott; Van Buren; Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. A few gusts may approach 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Through 7 PM CDT this Evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds and lowering humidity values will produce very high to extreme fire danger by this afternoon. Please refrain from burning today.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 06:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 4000 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory above 4000 feet, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. For the Winter Storm Watch above 3000 feet, heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches possible. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 1 PM PDT this afternoon. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clay, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 08:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Clay; Richland The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Little Wabash River below Clay City affecting Richland and Clay Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Wabash River below Clay City. * WHEN...Until late Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.7 feet, Mayflower Road...just north of U.S. Route 50...begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.9 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Little Wabash River Clay City 18.0 18.0 Thu 7 am CDT 19.6 19.9 19.4
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 06:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 5500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 5500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, except 4 to 10 inches west of Highway 395. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A light dusting of snow is possible below 5500 feet, with lesser chances for daytime accumulation.
