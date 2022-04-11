Beach Hazards Statement issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 15:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:13:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The National Weather Service in New Orleans LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Louisiana Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Tchefuncte River...including Folsom, U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington. * WHEN...From this afternoon to tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Water will invade Camp Tchefuncte`s parking lot. Vehicles must be removed to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 20.5 feet late tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.7 feet on 03/14/1999. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO