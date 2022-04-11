Beach Hazards Statement issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2022-03-20 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Coastal Valleys; Ventura County Interior Valleys WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Interior Valleys and Ventura County Coastal Valleys. * WHEN...From 6 AM Sunday to 6 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-03-19 03:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-20 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton, Bay, Gulf, and Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2022-03-16 22:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Collier County; Glades; Hendry; Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Inland Palm Beach County; Mainland Monroe; Metro Broward County Areas of Fog Possible Through the Morning Commute Areas of fog...some locally dense...are forecast to develop across portions of the area. Visibilities are likely to be reduced to around 1 mile in general, with localized areas experiencing reduced visibilities to one-half of a mile at times. Fog will likely persist into the morning commute. If lower visibilities materialize, a dense fog advisory will be needed. Motorists are advised to drive with caution this morning as visibilities may widely vary over short distances. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road when encountering significant reductions in visibility. Allow extra travel time.
Effective: 2022-03-26 04:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Lee; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota; Pinellas HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Manatee, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Sarasota, Pinellas, Coastal Charlotte and Coastal Lee Counties. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2022-03-24 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of through 515 AM EDT At 450 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of DeBordieu Colony to 29 miles southeast of Bull Island. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bald Head Island and Winyah Bay Entrance. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-16 22:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2022-04-14 10:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore...which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins...jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards...beach patrol...flags and signs. Swim near a lifeguard. If you become caught in a rip current...yell for help. Remain calm...do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current...swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2022-04-07 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Martin; Pitt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PITT...MARTIN AND NORTHWESTERN BEAUFORT COUNTIES At 707 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lewiston Woodville to Dowdy Ficklen Stadium, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Greenville, Winterville, Williamston, Bethel, Stokes, Robersonville, House, Pactolus, Old Ford, East Carolina University, Pitt Greenville Airport, Dowdy Ficklen Stadium, Gold Point, Jamesville, Simpson, Hamilton, Oak City, Smithwick, Parmele and Everetts. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-23 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2022-04-14 11:15:00 Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Aguada and Rincon. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2022-04-14 10:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...North, east and southeast-facing beaches of Puerto Rico. All beaches in the U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...Through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2022-04-14 10:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clare; Isabella; Lake; Mason; Mecosta; Muskegon; Newaygo; Oceana; Osceola; Ottawa WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest wind gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Michigan. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAIL...The strongest winds are expected in the afternoon. The wind direction will be primarily southwest.
Effective: 2022-04-14 06:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 5500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 5500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, except 4 to 10 inches west of Highway 395. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A light dusting of snow is possible below 5500 feet, with lesser chances for daytime accumulation.
Effective: 2022-04-14 06:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. West of Highway 89, total snow accumulations of 10 to 18 inches above 7000 feet with 5-10 inches below 7000 feet. East of Highway 89, 2-6 inches of snow are expected. Winds gusting in excess of 50 mph in the upper portions of the Sierra. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest totals will be for the Sierra crest and western portion of the Tahoe Basin, with much less snow on the eastern side of the Basin. Gusty winds will bring rough lake waters to Lake Tahoe with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.
Effective: 2022-04-15 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-15 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 possible. * WHERE...Southern Trinity, Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity, Southern Humboldt Interior and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Effective: 2022-04-14 15:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:13:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The National Weather Service in New Orleans LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Louisiana Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Tchefuncte River...including Folsom, U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington. * WHEN...From this afternoon to tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Water will invade Camp Tchefuncte`s parking lot. Vehicles must be removed to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 20.5 feet late tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.7 feet on 03/14/1999. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-04-14 09:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp are inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.2 feet. - Forecast...The river will continue to fall over the next few days before rising again to a crest of 15.5 feet Wednesday. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.5 feet on 05/18/1908. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-04-14 10:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Charleston; Colleton; Dorchester FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Edisto River near Givhans Ferry. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Weeks Landing in Canadys is not accessible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 930 AM EDT Thursday, the stage was 11.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday evening and continue falling to 9.7 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
Effective: 2022-04-14 10:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Chippewa; Eastern Mackinac; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Southeast Chippewa; Western Chippewa; Western Mackinac WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southeast Chippewa, Western Chippewa, Central Chippewa, Western Mackinac, Mackinac Island/Bois Blanc Island and Eastern Mackinac Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Comments / 0