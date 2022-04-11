ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

IRS tax deadline update: Americans see $448 increase in 2021 refund – are you getting less than the national average?

By Josephine Fuller
 2 days ago
TAX season is coming to an end and millions of Americans are getting larger tax returns than ever before according to experts.

The IRS has already sent out almost 58million tax returns as people continue to file before the April 18 deadline.

Almost $189billion in refunds have been issued this season, and as of March 25, the average payment was $3,263, according to The Ascent.

That's over $400 more than the average refund in 2021, which was $2,815.

As Americans are awarded more, it also means they overpaid in taxes during the year.

These higher payouts can be maximized by using them to pay off high-interest debt, increase savings accounts, or create a separate emergency savings account.

Taxpayers have less than two weeks to pay back or file their tax returns.

Failure to file your taxes in time could result in hundreds of dollars worth of penalties.

For instance, if you get hit with the so-called “failure to file penalty,” the IRS sends you a notice or a letter.

Expect to see a penalty of 5 percent of your unpaid taxes, which could climb to as much as 25 percent, depending on how late you’ve filed.

If you file your return over 60 days late, you’ll have to pay a $435 fine or 100 percent of the tax you owe - whichever is less.

There is still confusion surrounding how stimulus payments affect taxes could put taxpayers at risk of paying a late penalty.

"Everything is taking two to three times longer than it should get a return out the door," Matt Metra, a cryptocurrency tax specialist at MDM Financial Services told Marca.

"I'm filing more extensions than I ever have in my entire career this year.”

File an Automatic Extension of Time to File US Individual Income Tax Return (Form 4868) on or before April 18.

Make a proper estimate of your tax for the year. Failure to make a proper estimate will render the file for extension invalid.

An extension of time for a calendar year income tax return also extends the time to file a generation-skipping transfer (GST) or gift tax return.

