After turning down the chance to have dinner with Yordenis Ugas, Conor Benn hopes they can meet again in the ring later this year. Ugas (27-4, 12 KOs), 35, puts his WBA welterweight belt on the line against WBC-IBF champion Errol Spence (27-0, 21 KOs), 32, in a world title unification fight at the AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, on Saturday. Just a few hours after, Benn continues his development against Chris van Heerden at the Manchester Arena, England.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 21 HOURS AGO