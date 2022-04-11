Megan Fox Wears a Corset Micro Minidress Out With Machine Gun Kelly

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Somehow everything Rihanna does feels like a breath of fresh air. From the star’s reimagining of pregnancy style to her cosmetics and music ventures, there’s seemingly nothing she can’t do. The latest trend we’ve noticed Rihanna rocking is matching her eye look to her outfit—which makes a case for colorful eyeliners above the mask and experimental makeup choices that complement your day-to-day outfits. And it should come as no surprise that this decision is rather calculated.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 22 DAYS AGO