ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Megan Fox Wears a Corset Micro Minidress Out With Machine Gun Kelly

By Sarah Wasilak
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hit the red carpet at the sixth annual Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday, April 10, in grand fashion. The ceremony, which took place at the Beverly Wilshire hotel, is a show of support for the many creatives who style Hollywood's best-dressed...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 296

joan Plachetzki
2d ago

Style ??? Wearing wool in Ca. in April ??? She looks like trailer trash, and he looks like a very tall little boy who’s playing with his grandmothers clothes !!!

Reply(8)
137
Momma Bear75
2d ago

Looks like he pulled his grandma's jacket out of the closet. What does that woman see in him? Oh yeah for some messed up reason he has money. So nothing else matters... Right?

Reply(7)
42
Joe Dirt
2d ago

should change his name to airsoft gun kelly, what a poor excuse for a dude

Reply(12)
97
Related
In Style

Miley Cyrus Wore the Shortest Romper to Meet Some Fans

Miley Cyrus is kind of known for her boundary-pushing, leaving-little-to-the-imagination fashion sense. And her latest outfit is right on brand. On Thursday, the pop star posted a video to her Instagram Story that filmed a meet-and-greet outside of her hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She hugged fans, waved, and posed for photos all while wearing the shortest romper imaginable. She paired the skintight multicolored one-piece with black gloves, matching chunky, knee-high boots from Ganni, and reflective sunglasses. Her blonde hair was styled into a bob with brunette tones sticking out from underneath.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Debuts Wispy, Side-Swept Bangs

Megan Fox just became the most recent celebrity to debut a major hair change, and we're starting to wonder if there's something in the water. After Selena Gomez debuted bottleneck bangs on March 31, later that night Megan Fox showed off her own side-swept bangs with face-framing pieces on Instagram while promoting fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's new album.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
POPSUGAR

The Cutouts in Saweetie's Oscars Look Create the Illusion of a Dress

True to her brand, Saweetie walked the 2022 Oscars red carpet in an icy ensemble. Clad in a Mônot Off-the-Shoulder Cutout Crop Top ($1,095) and matching Column Maxi Skirt ($850) from the brand's spring/summer 2022 collection, the 28-year-old rapper was dressed to the nines. Her take on cutouts created the illusion of an off-the-shoulder evening gown, and it made for a memorable look. The "Best Friend" singer accessorized with drop-hoop earrings, a massive pendant ring, and strappy black heels that accentuated her white pedicure.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Halsey's Cutout Crystal Jumpsuit Comes With Seriously Flared Pants

Halsey made a statement at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. On March 22, the About Face creator pulled up to the award show in Los Angeles wearing a show-stopping Andres Sarda Swarovski-covered jumpsuit that commanded attention from every angle. The crystal top featured a black leather underwire and symmetrical cutouts, leaving Halsey's many tattoos on full display. Their outfit had hip cutouts and some seriously flared pants that put a fun spin on the traditional red carpet train. Styled by Law Roach, Halsey paired the outfit with metallic Stuart Weitzman platform heels, silver earrings, and metallic rings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Here’s What Ariana Grande Really Thinks About Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson’s Relationship

As many fans will recall, the most-talked about celebrity couple of 2018 was undoubtedly Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, who dated for five months, got engaged, and broke up in the fall of that year. Grande and Kim Kardashian (Davidson’s new flame) have been friends for several years now, leaving fans wondering if the singer, 28 and reality star, 41 are still friendly after both having well-documented history with the Saturday Night Live star, 28.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Shay Mitchell
Person
Lori Harvey
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Halle Bailey
Person
Jimmy Choo
Glamour

Rihanna Makes a Case for Matching Your Eye Look to Your Outfit

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Somehow everything Rihanna does feels like a breath of fresh air. From the star’s reimagining of pregnancy style to her cosmetics and music ventures, there’s seemingly nothing she can’t do. The latest trend we’ve noticed Rihanna rocking is matching her eye look to her outfit—which makes a case for colorful eyeliners above the mask and experimental makeup choices that complement your day-to-day outfits. And it should come as no surprise that this decision is rather calculated.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Dua Lipa's Orange Gown Has the Most Dramatic Thigh-High Slit

Dua Lipa is currently touring the world for her "Future Nostalgia" Tour, but she managed to find time to take a break. During her downtime in Phoenix, Lipa explored the rocky landscape and, of course, wore a multitude of stylish outfits along the way. Lipa posted a picture of herself...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Music Awards#Celebrity#Sunglass Hut#Mcm
shefinds

Hailey Bieber Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants To An Oscars Party—Her Legs Won't Quit!

Hailey Bieber, 25, always knows how to make an entrance, and when the supermodel arrived at Saint Laurent‘s pre-Oscars soiree last week, all eyes were drawn to her sultry, leggy and effortlessly cool ensemble. Bieber oozed French-girl-chic in a black-and-white get-up complete with a cropped leather jacket, tiny white cropped tank underneath, high-waisted black briefs, and our absolute favorite highlight— lacy, floral, sheer tights worn as trousers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez's Super-Short Crop Top Is Unimaginably Cool—But How Does She Dance In It?!

Whether she’s performing in sky-high heels or skin-baring dresses, nothing stops the incomparable JLo from putting on a show in style. When thinking of our favorite recent outfits from her, one definitely comes to mind. The “On the Floor” hitmaker, 52, posted a video to her Instagram account last month and she rocked a trendy, loose-fitting cropped sweatshirt top that she was seen dancing in. The yellow item was designed by sustainable athletic wear brand Niyama Sol, specifically the ‘Crop Sweatshirt in Chartre Use.’
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Sexy Sheer Gown At Jay-Z’s Oscar Party

Rihanna’s baby bump was on full display on Oscars night. The singer continued to show off her growing belly in a sheer gown at Jay-Z’s Oscar party at the Chateau Marmont. Rihanna’s maternity fashion reign continues. The 34-year-old “Diamonds” singer dazzled in a sheer gown at JAY-Z and Beyonce’s Oscar party on March 27. The top portion of the dress was completely sheer, save for the bandeau bra Rihanna had on. Rihanna continued to bare her bump in another sensational outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Rihanna Rocks Cheeky ‘Baby Daddy’ Shirt On Lunch Date With A$AP Rocky: Photo

Rihanna made an adorably cheeky reference to her beau A$AP Rocky on Friday with a ‘baby daddy’ shirt as she showed off her ever-growing baby bump. That’s just my baby daddy! Rihanna made a sweet reference to her man, A$AP Rocky, while out on a date Friday, wearing a shirt showing Mickey and Minnie Mouse with the writing, “Who dat is? That’s jus my baby daddy.” The slogan, a direct reference to the 1997 hit “My Baby Daddy” by B-Rock and the Bizz, was splashed across the tee and was perfectly accessorized with RiRi’s oversized dollar sign gold necklace. The mom-to-be’s growing bump was seen under her cheeky shirt, and she paired the look with baggy jeans and sneakers with a beige, gray, and red colorway, also wearing an AWGE white-and-green trucker hat — as did A$AP.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

The winner of 'the best Oscars dress of all time' has been revealed

The best Oscars dress of all time has been revealed - and the winner may surprise you. British marketplace OnBuy.com has revealed which celebrity's dress has been voted the best in an online survey. Jam-packed with the most iconic red carpet looks, ranked among the top ten were some of Hollywood’s most notorious leading ladies, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Emme Muniz, 14, Rocks Ripped Jeans To Brunch With Mom Jennifer Lopez & Brother Max: Photo

Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme was looking stylish and comfortable in a casual outfit while they were out and about getting food with her equally as stylish brother Max. Emme Muniz, 14, is already becoming a style icon at her young age. The daughter of Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Marc Anthony, 53, was recently photographed walking outside with her mom and twin brother Max Muniz while wearing a fashionable gray and black oversized sweatshirt and ripped jeans. She also rocked black Converse sneakers as she added black framed glasses to her look and her curly hair was on full display as the trio went to get brunch.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy