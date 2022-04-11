ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh police searching for man accused of sexually assaulting sleeping teen

By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TFFYx_0f632Hun00

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police have an arrest warrant for a man named Robert Huggins, who they say sexually assaulted a 14-year-old.

According to investigators, Huggins broke into the teen’s home.

Word of the alleged sexual assault is spreading throughout the Mountain View Apartment Complex near the Crafton Heights section of the city.

“That infuriates me,” Robin Williams, who lives nearby, told Channel 11.

“Just to know that it’s this close to where I live, that is very frightening,” Williams said.

Police say Huggins broke into several homes in the community, and attempted to rape the 14-year-old, who was asleep on her couch.

Investigators say he was wearing a ski mask.

The girl allegedly told Children’s Hospital Employees that she woke up to an unknown male, who was wearing a mask, touching her, and trying to force her into a sex act.

According to detectives, the “juvenile victim stated she attempted to get up and escape, but the male put his hand over her mouth and nose …. [and said she] couldn’t breathe.”

“I feel for the girl, I feel for her family and I just really pray that she will find some help for her. Because she’s young, and this has probably scarred her for life,” Williams said.

According to police, Huggins was seen on surveillance video leaving the victim’s building on the night of the alleged attack, and neighbors were able to identify him.

Detectives say he’s responsible for a number of break-ins in the community, and they were able to extract his fingerprint from one of the burglarized homes.

He’s facing more than a dozen charges.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man found dead in middle of Pittsburgh street

PITTSBURGH — A man was found dead in the middle of a street in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood Friday afternoon, police confirm to Channel 11. Pittsburgh police investigated the area of Shadeland Avenue and Stokes Way. The medical examiner is also on the scene. Police would not provide...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Kittanning Borough Police Arrest Man Accused Of Assaulting A Woman

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV KITTANNING (KDKA) – Kittanning Borough announced the arrest of a man who had been accused of slapping a woman in the face and holding her down inside his home. Police said that around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, an officer was flagged down by a woman in distress. She told the officer that Zachary Baum had assaulted her at his home. After an investigation, it was determined that Baum had slapped the woman in the face, held her down, and would not allow her to leave the property or call for help. Later that morning, Kittanning Borough Police, Armstrong County Sheriffs, and North Buffalo Township Police all served a search warrant for Baum’s residence and took him into custody. He is facing charges of unlawful restraint, intimidation of a victim, simple assault, harassment, and criminal mischief. Baum was arraigned and is now housed at the Armstrong County Jail.
KITTANNING, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
The Independent

Missing Missouri woman called mother crying and said ‘he wont let me leave’ moments before vanishing in Texas

A Missouri woman went missing after making a desperate phone call to her mother begging for help. Dana Holt, 30, disappeared on 2 March. She was last seen on surveillance video leaving a train with a man who appeared to be helping her with her bag. A short time later, she called her mother, Deborah, in a panic. She was crying on the call. “She sounded terrified and scared. I was like ‘where are you?’ She was like, ‘Oh my gosh. He’s getting out of the shower. I got to go.’ That was it,” Deborah said in an interview...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Williams
Daily Voice

Man Was High On Mushrooms When Coworker Killed Him In PA Cabin: DA

What a family believed was a “modern-day lynching,” appears to have been a case of a hallucinogenic drug trip turned deadly, authorities say. Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, was found dead in the front yard of a home his coworkers had rented and invited him to in Rockland Township on Dec. 12, at 2:26 a.m. by state police, according to a release by the Venango County district attorney’s office in January.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
The Independent

Family reveal tragic last moments of woman who died after arm was dragged off in teen carjacking

Linda Frickey’s family wants the whole world to watch footage of the horrific carjacking that claimed her life.Surveillance cameras caught the moment Ms Frickey, 73, was encircled by four attackers as she sat in her 2021 gray Nissan Kicks after leaving work in New Orleans’ Mid-City neighbourhood on Monday afternoon.One opened the driver’s door and sprayed mace directly in her face, another assailant stomped on her face.Ms Frickey’s arms and clothes became caught up in her seatbelt, and she was dragged for more than a block along the road as the carjackers tried to drive off, tearing off one of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two teens arrested for kidnapping baby after allegedly duping mother into helping them

Two teenage girls were arrested in connection with the abduction of a baby in Milwaukee that prompted an Amber Alert to be issued early Wednesday morning, WISN 12 reported.Schatina Cureton told the news outlet that she awoke just before 3am on Wednesday morning, only to discover that she was stumbling into every mother’s worst nightmare: her 3-month-old son wasn’t there.After calling police to alert them about her missing child, an Amber Alert for Anthony L. Crudup Jr, Ms Curton’s son, was issued at 7:15 am, just a few hours after she made the terrible discovery.The teen girls, 14 and 16,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lucy Letby: Nurse accused of murdering eight babies ‘in year-long killing spree’ appears in court

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies in a year-long killing spree has appeared in court ahead of her trial.Lucy Letby, 31, who pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to the eight murders plus 10 counts of attempted murder of babies, spoke only to confirm her identity and that she could hear proceedings as she appeared via videolink at Manchester Crown Court.Letby, currently being held at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, sat impassive throughout the 45-minute hearing as legal issues, which cannot be reported, were discussed between her lawyer Ben Myers QC and the judge Mr Justice Goss.The parents...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Pittsburgh Police#Sex#Channel 11
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man arrested after swallowing live ammunition

A Pennsylvania man was arrested after he swallowed live ammunition. Nicholas Rosselle, 33, of Apollo swallowed two live hollow-point rounds according to Kiski Township Police KDKA reports. Rosselle was not licensed to have a firearm and was taken into custody Police say that Rosselle was under the influence of drugs and that he resisted officers […]
APOLLO, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourErie

Erie man arrested for robbing Family Dollar twice in same night

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man has been arrested after reportedly robbing a Family Dollar in Erie twice in the same night, then leading police on a chase. Erie City Police report a man was seen on surveillance video leaving the Family Dollar in the 100 block of East 12th Street in Erie Friday evening […]
ERIE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
80K+
Followers
101K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy