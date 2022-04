If you’ve had any experience buying insurance or filing a claim, then you’ve probably heard the term “deductible” but may not fully understand what it is or how it works. In a nutshell: A deductible is an out-of-pocket payment you must make before your insurance coverage takes over. The deductible you choose directly impacts your premium and up-front costs, making it an important factor when shopping for or comparing car insurance policies.

