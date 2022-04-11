Britney Spears says she is having a baby

He said, “Bye Bye Bye.”
Justin Timberlake was filmed flipping out at a paparazzo who asked for his thoughts on ex-girlfriend Britney Spears’ pregnancy news.
“Stop! Go away,” Timberlake shouted at the shutterbug, who had quietly said, “Hey, what’s up, Justin? How you doing? Britney Spears just announced that she’s pregnant with her third baby.”
Timberlake, 41, then waved off the pap with his hand and proceeded to stomp into the marble-covered lobby of a luxury building.
Spears, 40, announced Monday that she and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, are expecting their first child together.
“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip...
