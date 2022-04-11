ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney heir comes out publicly as transgender, condemns anti-LGBTQ bills

TAMPA (NBC News) – Charlee Disney, one of the heirs of The Walt Disney Co., came out publicly as transgender and condemned anti-LGBTQ bills in a recent interview.

Disney, who uses gender-neutral pronouns, announced that their family would match up to $250,000 in donations to the Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ advocacy group, during the organization’s annual gala in Los Angeles last month.

Roy P. Disney, Disney’s father and the grandson of the company’s co-founder, upped that amount to $500,000 last week.

“Equality matters deeply to us,” Roy P. Disney said in a statement, according to the Los Angeles Times , “especially because our child, Charlee, is transgender and a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.”

