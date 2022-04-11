ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copperas Cove, TX

Suspect in Copperas Cove murder charged

By Runako Gee
fox44news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victims in this investigation have been identified. 33-year old Destiney Jassmund Carey, of Copperas Cove, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Price. The man has been identified as 37-year...

www.fox44news.com

Public Safety
