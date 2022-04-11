ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

[REPOST] Vintage Photograph of New York City Street Cleaners Circa 1924

By Matt Coneybeare
viewing.nyc
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lively Morgue is a daily photo blog from the New York Times in which an original photo from the newspaper's archives is reposted along with tidbits of information gleaned from the historical article it...

viewing.nyc

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in New York

It was the blind date that led to a multi-billion dollar fortune. I have written a lot about billionaires, entrepreneurs, and successful business people. There are some very interesting stories about how they made their fame and fortune. And so is the case with the lady who has the title of the richest woman in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

‘My tenants are not paying rent’: NYC landlord posts huge sign over ‘being owed $17k’

A frustrated New York landlord has posted a huge sign on a property calling out his tenants for allegedly owing him $17,000 in rent.“My tenants on the first floor are not paying rent,” reads the sign on the building owned by landlords Calvin and Jean Thompson in Queens.The couple have owned the two-family home since 1989 and say they are in the process of evicting the tenants in Queens Housing Court, according to The New York Post.In the meantime, the large sign can be seen by drivers on the city’s busy Belt Parkway and has featured in a TikTok video...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#Cleaners#Circa#Horse#Vintage Photograph#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
ARTnews

The Louvre Has Blocked a Record $26.8M Sale of a Chardin So It Can Buy the Painting

Click here to read the full article. Last week, Jean Siméon Chardin’s Basket of Wild Strawberries (1761) sold at an Artcurial auction to New York art dealer Adam Williams for $26.8 million—a record for the artist. That is, until the Louvre decided it wanted the painting. Though the museum lacked the sufficient funds to purchase the painting during the auction, it has since blocked the sale on the grounds that it is a national treasure, thanks to French law. It is, after all, Chardin’s only depiction of strawberries. Once a piece has been declared a national treasure in France, the state can block...
MUSEUMS
Daily Voice

NY Man Claims '$2,500 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

A man has claimed a "$2,500 A Week For Life" New York Lottery prize. Queens resident David Barranco, of Elmhurst, won the top prize in the scratch-off game and opted to receive his prize as 20 annual installments of $78,884 after required withholdings, New York Lottery reported on Thursday, March 17.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

Top 5 Worst Places to Live In New York State

New York State is one of those states that has a reputation that isn't warranted from other parts of the country. It's so misinterpreted. When people think of New York, what do they imagine? They picture New York City first and foremost. That's natural, it's the same name as the state and is the biggest city in the country, but I have officially lost count how many people assume that when I say I am from New York State, that I live in a big city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy