Ready to take the roads less traveled? Among this group of spring road trips, you have an option to avoid the traffic of Interstate 35 from DFW to the Hill Country and discover a different route to journey out to Big Bend. There are also drives that take you along Texas’ version of the Pacific Coast Highway and an enjoyable trip along Farm to Market roads. If you want to see the variety of vistas that Texas has to offer, then load the car, buckle up, and get ready for these fun spring drives.

LIFESTYLE ・ 18 DAYS AGO