ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

EU halting military training in Mali but staying in Sahel

By Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uto5O_0f62z3e700
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrellsaid it was decided that developments in Mali 'have forced us to see there were not sufficient guarantees... on non-interference by the Wagner group' /AFP/File

The EU on Monday decided to halt its military training missions in Mali but will keep a presence in the Sahel, the bloc's top diplomat said on Monday.

"We are halting the training missions for the (Malian) armed forces and national guard," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told a media conference, but added: "The Sahel remains a priority. We're not giving up on the Sahel, far from it. We want to commit even more to that region."

He spoke after chairing a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers that discussed the issue.

Borrell said it was decided that developments in Mali "have forced us to see there were not sufficient guarantees... on non-interference by the Wagner group," a Russian private military organisation that France and other countries say is operating in Mali as an armed force.

Russia says it has only supplied what it officially describes as military instructors to Mali.

Borrell said the "notorious Wagner group... is responsible for some very serious events which have led to tens of people being killed in Mali in recent times".

France last week expressed concern over reports that Malian soldiers and Wagner mercenaries killed over 200 civilians in an operation last month in the Malian village of Moura.

Paris in February announced the withdrawal of its troops from Mali, a former colony, after a breakdown in relations with the country's ruling junta that seized power last year, ending a near 10-year deployment.

France's deployment, to fight Islamic extremists, operated separately from the EU missions.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will hold talks with the junta in Mali this week amid uncertainty over the future of German troops there, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.

Baerbock will travel to Mali on Tuesday where she will meet the leader of the junta, Assimi Goita, and Foreign Minister Aboudlaye Diop, the spokesman said.

Her aim is to "get a precise picture of the political and security situation on the ground" as Germany weighs its ongoing participation in military missions in Mali, he said.

Germany has around 1,100 soldiers deployed as part of the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali, known as MINUSMA.

The European state has also contributed some 300 troops to the EU military training mission in Mali.

Human Rights Watch has said Malian soldiers and foreign fighters executed 300 civilians between March 27 and 31 in Moura.

Borrell called the Moura operation a "massacre" and said: "We cannot collaborate with reprehensible events... We cannot be training people who are responsible for those kinds of behaviours. So the military training for troops, we're going to stop."

He said the EU ministers discussed hopes that west Africa's regional bloc ECOWAS would reach agreement with Mali's junta for "an acceptable election" to be held for a return to civilian rule.

Comments / 0

Related
nextbigfuture.com

Russian Planes Are Second Rate and China Copied Them

Russian fighter jets are being shot down in Ukraine by US Stinger missiles and Ukraine’s soviet era air defences. The Ukrainian defense ministry claims its forces have destroyed about 100 Russian fixed-wing aircraft. Independent observers have confirmed at least a dozen of those kills. Verified losses include five Su-25 attack planes, two Su-30 and four Su-34 fighters and an An-26 transport.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK and Australia plan to develop hypersonic weapons

The U.K., U.S. and Australia said they are working on developing hypersonic weapons — military technology already deployed by Russia in Ukraine — as part of their new trilateral security pact called AUKUS. Their plan is to “accelerate development of advanced hypersonic and counter-hypersonic capabilities,” according to a...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josep Borrell
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Air Force

The United States has the largest defense budget in the world, spending over $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020. It also has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. All branches of the military fly some form of aircraft, including the Air Force, Marine Corps, Army, and Navy. With 13,247 aircraft, the […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Australia is under military threat from 'full-fledged offensive bases' on Chinese artificial islands, US admiral warns - as American troops mass in Darwin and B-2 stealth bomber flies in

Australia's vast north is open to attack amid the most concerning security challenge the United States' top military commander in the region has seen in recent years. US Indo-Pacific commander Admiral John Aquilino recently flew over the South China Sea and says China has built and militarised several artificial islands.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Military Junta#Military Training#Military Rule#Eu#Afp File#Malian#Russian
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia’s top warship explodes, on fire in the Black Sea

Russia’s Moskva flagship missile cruiser incurred heavy damage from an explosion and a “fire” on board late Wednesday and Ukrainian officials are saying they fired missiles at the Russian cruiser. Odesa Regional Military Administration head Maksym Marchenko said on Telegram that Moskva was hit. “Neptune missiles guarding...
MILITARY
The Independent

China ‘deplores’ missile strike on Ukraine train station but doesn’t blame Russia directly

China has expressed disapproval about the deaths of civilians in a missile strike on a train station in Ukraine last week but stopped short of condemning Russia outright for the attack. On Friday, at least 50 passengers, including five children, were killed in an attack at Kramatorsk. The railway station in the Donbass region had been used to evacuate civilians from areas under Russian bombardment. A missile shell found at the site had “for the children” written in Russian on it, according to images and video taken in the aftermath, which also showed bodies on platform benches and bloodied...
WORLD
Washington Examiner

Booby-trapped bridge blows up as Russian convoy drives over it: Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian special forces claim to have blown up a bridge in Ukraine as Russian troops drove military vehicles over it on Thursday. The Ukrainian military said the Russian vehicles were traveling to Izyum in eastern Ukraine, where Russian troops have been staging for assaults in the Donbas region. Photos shared by the Ukrainian special forces show that explosives had apparently been placed under the bridge in anticipation of a Russian column heading toward it.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

The Taliban release Afghan-American Naval reservist and his brother who were held captive for 105 days after helping people flee war-torn Afghanistan's hardline rulers

An Afghan-American Naval reservist and his brother were released by the Taliban on Friday after months of negotiations by the Biden administration. Safi Rauf and his brother Anees Khalil were taken prisoner in December as they worked to help people flee Afghanistan's hardline rulers. They founded the Human First Coalition,...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Soldiers integrate air defense for the first time in major Alaska exercise

The recent biennial, large-scale arctic warfighting exercise in Alaska that puts soldiers, airmen and a mix of the other services to the test defending the far north saw its own first –— air defense integration. The U.S. Northern Command “Arctic Edge 2022″ exercise, the largest joint exercise held...
ALASKA STATE
AFP

AFP

56K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy