Florida State

Rep. Demings Votes for Restaurant Relief

 1 day ago

On Wednesday, April 6, Rep. Val Demings voted for the H.R. 3807, the Relief for Restaurants & Other Hard Hit Small Businesses Act of 2022. This legislation replenishes the Restaurant Revitalization Fund and creates new support for the hardest-hit small businesses that were ineligible for other support during the...

