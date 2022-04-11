Murder Charge Dismissed Against Starr County Woman In Abortion Case

Murder charges have been dismissed against a woman who allegedly killed her husband and then mutilated his body in Puyallup last June. Janae Bunten, 34, was involuntarily committed to Western State Hospital by Superior Court Judge Edmund Murphy on March 10. Murphy found she was unable to assist in her own defense due to mental illness and is unlikely to regain competency in a reasonable time.

