Murder Charge Dismissed Against Starr County Woman In Abortion Case

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 33-year-old man from Berwyn has been charged with murder in the deaths of a separated couple found in an apartment in a senior housing facility in Uptown Sunday night. Police said Ocie Banks Jr. has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Ocie Banks Sr., 79, and Sheila Banks, 61, who both were found in an apartment in the 1000 block of West Montrose Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, when officers responded to a call for a well-being check.Autopsies determined Ocie Banks Sr. died of multiple gunshot wounds, and Sheila Banks died...
