ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starr County, TX

Murder Charge Dismissed Against Starr County Woman In Abortion Case

By jsalinas
kurv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Starr County district attorney has formally filed a motion to dismiss the murder charge against a woman who’d been arrested for what law enforcement officials called...

www.kurv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Man charged with first degree murder in 2014 case

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 32-year-old man has been formally charged with first degree murder in relation to the death of Yojevol D. Sturkey in 2014. On October 25, 2014, at around 2:15 a.m., Champaign Police were dispatched to an area on West Bradley Avenue. When arrived at the scene, officers located 35-year-old Yojevol D. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Starr County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Starr County, TX
BET

Man Charged With Fatally Shooting His Former Girlfriend Outside Of Her Job

A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend over an alleged domestic dispute. According to WABC-TV, Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33. On April 2, Nassau County Police claim Laguerre was leaving work in New Hyde Park, New York, Hines “came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times.”
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Self Induced Abortion#Abortion Law#District
KHQ Right Now

Charges dismissed against Puyallup woman who allegedly killed, mutilated her husband

Murder charges have been dismissed against a woman who allegedly killed her husband and then mutilated his body in Puyallup last June. Janae Bunten, 34, was involuntarily committed to Western State Hospital by Superior Court Judge Edmund Murphy on March 10. Murphy found she was unable to assist in her own defense due to mental illness and is unlikely to regain competency in a reasonable time.
PUYALLUP, WA
UPI News

Texas soldiers sentenced to prison for smuggling immigrants

March 26 (UPI) -- Two active-duty soldiers stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, have been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in an illegal immigrant smuggling scheme. Isaiah Gore, 21, and Denerio Williams, 22, admitted to conspiring to transport undocumented people. Gore was sentenced to 30 months and Williams was sentenced to 24 months by U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo, the Justice Department announced Friday. Both sentences also included three years of post-release supervision.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

Morphew’s defense files motion to dismiss murder case again

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The defense attorneys for the Chaffee County man accused of killing his wife in May of 2020 have filed another motion to dismiss the case, this time based on the presentation of false testimony at pretrial hearings. Barry Morphew was arrested for first-degree murder on May 5, 2021, nearly a year […]
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
Law & Crime

After Nearly 30 Years, Oklahoma Woman Charged in Alleged ‘Robbery Gone Wrong’ Cold Case Murder

Authorities in California on Thursday announced that a 61-year-old Oklahoma woman had been arrested in the cold case murder of a beloved store owner during an alleged “robbery gone wrong” nearly three decades ago. Rayna Hoffman-Ramos was taken into custody last week in the Sooner State and charged with multiple felonies for fatally shooting Shu Ming Tang, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office announced.
SAN CARLOS, CA
On Target News

Two Grundy County Men face Second-Degree Murder Charges in separate cases

At the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General J. Michael Taylor, on January 12th, TBI agents joined deputies and officers in investigating the death of 39 year-old William Henry Dove who was found deceased in a Monteagle hotel room. His cause of death was determined to be acute combined drug toxicity. Investigators believe Bobby Northcutt as the individual who provided the drugs containing fentanyl to the victim.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
CBS Chicago

Man charged with killing separated couple in Uptown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 33-year-old man from Berwyn has been charged with murder in the deaths of a separated couple found in an apartment in a senior housing facility in Uptown Sunday night. Police said Ocie Banks Jr. has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Ocie Banks Sr., 79, and Sheila Banks, 61, who both were found in an apartment in the 1000 block of West Montrose Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, when officers responded to a call for a well-being check.Autopsies determined Ocie Banks Sr. died of multiple gunshot wounds, and Sheila Banks died...
BERWYN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy