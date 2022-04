Click here to read the full article. New Edition, Charlie Wilson, and Jodeci slid through Miami for the last stop of their dynamic Culture Tour. The 30-city tour concluded this past Sunday (April 10) and the following day, the sextet were honored in a major way by the city of Miami. Chairwoman Christine King surprised them with the keys to the city at the historic Lyric Theater in Overtown. “I thought it would be appropriate to recognize New Edition for their accomplishments in our historic Black theater, where Black entertainers were hosted for many, many years, as you can see with the banners...

MIAMI, FL ・ 21 MINUTES AGO