ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

21st annual Bluff Country Studio Art Tour – Where art is made!

winonapost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril 22-24, 2022, artists in Southeast Minnesota’s Bluff Country will open the doors to their creative spaces for a behind-the-scenes studio view not usually offered to the general public. During this annual self-guided event, these accomplished artists will be displaying their work, demonstrating their processes and selling pottery, paintings, turned wood...

www.winonapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTAR.com

45th Annual Tempe Festival of the Arts begins March 25

PHOENIX– The 45th Annual Tempe Festival of the Arts is set March 25-27 in Downtown Tempe to celebrate more than 350 artists from around the country. Spectators can enjoy 16 different art categories from wood, photography, ceramic, glass and jewelry as well as entertainment options such as musicians, jugglers, henna and caricature artists among other options, according to a press release.
TEMPE, AZ
KEPR

Spring is in the air - Custer's Annual Arts and Crafts Show is back

The 23rd Custer's Spring Arts and Crafts Show returns to the HAPO Center after taking three years off. The annual event showcases artisans from across the Northwest. Organizers say you can expect fine art displays, specialty foods, and seasonal decor to name a few. "The best part of the spring...
CUSTER, WA
Fox11online.com

Let your creativity flow at the Art Spark paint studio

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Get in touch with your creativity at the Art Spark in Appleton. It's a family-oriented painting studio for all skill levels. There are a variety of painting and craft classes, ranging from painting canvas, tote bags and wood products. No experience is needed. You can even schedule...
APPLETON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Studio Art#Fiber Arts#Arts Council#Android
Surprise Independent

Surprise art studio slates biannual sale

Ground Floor Artists will play host to its biannual art sale from 10 a,m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at the studio, 13342 W. Foxfire Drive, Suite 3, Surprise. Admission is free. More than 60 artists will be represented with artworks available for sale while the public will the opportunity to chat with artists and makers.
SURPRISE, AZ
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns in April

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns to Boone Hall Plantation for two weekends in 2022, April 8-10 and April 14-16. A spring tradition since 1997, Boone Hall Farms invites all to enjoy entertainment-filled days featuring acrobatic dogs, pig races, the All American Petting Zoo, music, magic, thrilling rides, and over 10 acres of fresh, ripe, Boone Hall strawberries just waiting to be picked.
FESTIVAL
KPLC TV

The Heartbeat Tour makes finding local art easier

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Art comes in all forms, shapes, and sizes. And the Heartbeat Tour is trying to make it easier to find local artists in Southwest Louisiana. When the COVID-19 pandemic sent us all home in 2020, many people picked up old hobbies and started new ones. Some turned to art, and have continued to use their talents.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport Art Guild gearing up for 56th annual Appalachian Art Show

KINGSPORT — Kingsport Art Guild is gearing up for its 56th Appalachian Art Show and is currently accepting entries of original and recent 2-D or 3-D artwork. The first-place award in the annual juried art contest is $700. The deadline for submission forms is March 24. This year’s juror...
KINGSPORT, TN
The Mint Hill Times

Mint Hill Arts 13th Annual Student Art Show

MINT HILL, NC – On Friday, March 4, Mint Hill Arts was packed for the Opening Reception and Awards Ceremony for its thirteenth annual Student Art Show. The gallery’s biggest show of the year offers Mint Hill’s students the unique opportunity to show their original artwork in a real and vibrant gallery.
MINT HILL, NC
WKTV

Tenney accepting entries for annual Congressional Art Competition

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is now accepting entries for the annual Congressional Art Competition, which gives local students an opportunity to have their artwork displayed at the U.S. Capitol. The competition is open to high school juniors and seniors who live in the 22nd Congressional District. Submissions will be judged by...
VISUAL ART
FingerLakes1.com

The Art Studio 126 Main in Penn Yan reopens after flooding

The newest art studio in Penn Yan opened in June 2020 on Main Street in Penn Yan by Crissy McGinness and Macy Hall. It was their dream to open a shop to take their skills and craftmanship to the next level, and they did just that – unfortunately during a pandemic which has presented many challenges, but they pushed through.
PENN YAN, NY
New Jersey Stage

RVCC's Arts & Design Department presents "Spring Studio '22"

(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- Raritan Valley Community College’s Arts & Design department will present a student theatre production, Spring Studio ’22, Wednesday-Saturday, April 13-16, at 7:00pm, in the Welpe Theatre at the College’s Branchburg campus. The studio production features a cast of 20 in lively scenes full of humor, all unified by their studio setting. The bill includes three superb offerings by RVCC Professor of Theatre Dennis Russo.
BRANCHBURG, NJ
yr.media

Tips for Staying Safe at Concerts and Festivals

Music festival season is just around the corner. And with COVID restrictions easing, more and more people are gearing up to head into the crowds to see their favorite artists. Getting ready to attend an event can be exciting, but it’s easy to overlook something essential — safety. And lately, safety may be top of mind for festival goers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
9&10 News

Pit Spitters Puts a Twist on Community Easter Egg Hunt

Pit Spitters are putting a unique twist to the normal Easter tendencies. The Hop N’ Hunt event is structured like an Easter egg hunt, but with decorative baseballs instead. They will be hidden around Traverse City at different business locations. Each day, clues will be posted to their social media to help people find them.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
theodysseyonline.com

Tradition and Change

Christmas morning, in the cold state of Minnesota, a young me walks down the white carpeted stairways of my grandma’s house to the living room full of presents. Our stockings were stuffed and spread around the room, with my Aunt Margie asleep on the green velvet couch. My sister, Lizzie and I rushed to see what Santa brought us. I got some games and a brand-new science kit, and my sister got some dolls and clothes for them. We had that pure joy, the kind that you can only see in the eyes of a child. We were the youngest in the family of the cousins, so naturally we were first awake and the most excited about toys, and presents. My parents and brothers eventually joined us downstairs as we were tearing through the little goodies in our stockings and searching for scissors to cut open the boxes everything came in. We saw that Santa ate our cookies, drank our milk, and the reindeer ate the food we left outside. Then to the kitchen we went to eat some breakfast and the day commenced.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy