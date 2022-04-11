21st annual Bluff Country Studio Art Tour – Where art is made!

Christmas morning, in the cold state of Minnesota, a young me walks down the white carpeted stairways of my grandma’s house to the living room full of presents. Our stockings were stuffed and spread around the room, with my Aunt Margie asleep on the green velvet couch. My sister, Lizzie and I rushed to see what Santa brought us. I got some games and a brand-new science kit, and my sister got some dolls and clothes for them. We had that pure joy, the kind that you can only see in the eyes of a child. We were the youngest in the family of the cousins, so naturally we were first awake and the most excited about toys, and presents. My parents and brothers eventually joined us downstairs as we were tearing through the little goodies in our stockings and searching for scissors to cut open the boxes everything came in. We saw that Santa ate our cookies, drank our milk, and the reindeer ate the food we left outside. Then to the kitchen we went to eat some breakfast and the day commenced.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO