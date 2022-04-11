ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia elections lawsuit backed by Abrams goes to trial

By KATE BRUMBACK
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eh7lx_0f62wvOR00
Georgia Election System Lawsuit FILE - Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams makes remarks during a press conference at the Abrams Headquarters in Atlanta, on Nov. 16, 2018. When she ended her first bid to become Georgia governor in 2018, Abrams announced plans to sue over the way the state’s elections were managed. More than three years later, as she makes another run at the governor’s mansion, the lawsuit filed in Nov. 2018 by Abrams' Fair Fight Action organization is finally going to trial on Monday, April 11, 2022. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File) (Alyssa Pointer)

ATLANTA — (AP) — A lawyer representing critics of Georgia's election system said state officials have "erected a series of roadblocks" to voting through their policies and practices. An attorney for the state countered that the critics are trying to prove "democracy failed" the state, but they lack the evidence to prove it.

The statements came Monday as a trial got underway in a federal lawsuit that initially called for a broad overhaul of Georgia's election system. The scope of the suit was considerably narrowed when some allegations were addressed by changes in state law and others were dismissed by the court. The lawsuit was filed in 2018 by Fair Fight Action, an organization founded by voting rights activist and Democratic candidate for Georgia governor Stacey Abrams, just weeks after Abrams narrowly lost her first bid for governor.

The bench trial — which means there's no jury — is being presided over by U.S. District Judge Steve Jones and is expected to last four or five weeks. Jones has said he doesn't expect to rule before the state's May 24 primary.

During her opening statement, Allegra Lawrence-Hardy, an attorney for Fair Fight and the other plaintiffs, evoked the image of U.S. Rep. John Lewis marching across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, in 1965 to fight for voting rights. The congressman, who died in July 2020, had planned to be the plaintiffs' first witness at trial, Lawrence-Hardy said.

“Voting is also a bridge. It is the most basic path to democracy,” she said. Because of the actions of state election officials, she said, “eligible voters in Georgia face roadblock after roadblock as they try to get to that path.”

The secretary of state and State Election Board have made it difficult for Georgians to register to vote, stay registered and cast a ballot that will count, she said.

When Abrams ended her 2018 bid to become governor, she said that under the watch of her victorious Republican opponent, former Secretary of State Brian Kemp, "democracy failed Georgia." That's a hypothesis that Fair Fight and its allies have been trying to prove ever since without success, state lawyer Josh Belinfante said.

State officials take very seriously any claims of disenfranchisement or burdens on the right to vote, Belinfante said. The plaintiffs fall short of proving their hypothesis in part because they overlook “the hard work of everyday Georgians,” the election workers who toil under difficult conditions and “just want to get it right,” he said.

The lawsuit initially said state election officials “grossly mismanaged” the 2018 election in a way that disenfranchised some citizens, particularly low-income people and people of color. The issues remaining for the trial have to do with the state's “exact match” policy, the statewide voter registration list and in-person cancellation of absentee ballots. The plaintiffs allege violations of the U.S. Constitution and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Under the “exact match” policy, information from voter registration applications is checked against information held by the state Department of Driver Services. The “flawed matching methods” used by the state inevitably produce erroneous results, Lawrence-Hardy said. Critics of “exact match” have long said data entry errors or differences as minor as a missing hyphen can trigger a non-match and that naturalized citizens can also be wrongly flagged if records are outdated. The problems disproportionately affect people of color, naturalized citizens and residents of certain counties, Lawrence-Hardy said.

Evidence will show that 98% of Georgians have had no problem with the policy and the other 2% can vote after showing a photo ID, which every voter is required to do, Belinfante said. The “exact match” policy has also become “less stringent” as a result of litigation and a 2019 law, he said.

Lawrence-Hardy also alleged that the statewide voter registration database is full of errors, and state efforts to clean the voter rolls of ineligible voters too often result in the erroneous deletion of eligible voters' registration or critical information being incorrect. Belinfante acknowledged some unfortunate mistakes but said there's no evidence that the state deliberately disenfranchises voters.

The lawyer for the plaintiffs argued that counties have different processes for canceling an absentee ballot if someone chooses to vote in person instead, and some subject voters to unnecessary burdens. State officials are aware of these problems, which can cause voters to be turned away or forced to cast a provisional ballot, she said.

Belinfante said a 2019 law clarified the process for canceling an absentee ballot at a polling place and poll worker manuals have been updated.

Lawrence-Hardy told the judge that, over the course of the trial, he will hear from people who experienced trouble voting, as well as from experts who have studied voting in Georgia.

Belinfante said the judge will hear from very few people who were unable to vote in 2018 and even fewer who had problems in 2020. Election officials will testify about ongoing measures to ensure the integrity of the state's voting system and improve the voter experience, he said.

Fair Fight filed the lawsuit along with Care in Action, a nonprofit that advocates for domestic workers. Several churches have also joined as plaintiffs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Georgia voters file lawsuit saying Marjorie Taylor Greene should be DISQUALIFIED from running in the midterms because she 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection' on January 6

A group of Georgia voters filed a lawsuit Thursday attempting to keep Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off the November ballot over her alleged role in the January 6 Capitol attack. The complaint charges that Greene 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Stacey Abrams
Law & Crime

‘Admitted’: Rudy Giuliani’s Attorney Files Curious Response to One Portion of Lawsuit That Alleges Giuliani Made ‘Defamatory Statements’ About Georgia Election Workers

Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Friday filed response papers to a defamation lawsuit launched against him by two 2020 Georgia election workers. One of the responses contains a stark and curious admission to what the defense calls “merely one element” of a defamation claim, but Giuliani’s lawyer otherwise vows to fight the overall allegations of liability and denies that Giuliani “lied” about the plaintiffs who are suing him.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Voter Registration#Ap#Fair Fight Action#Democratic
Rolling Stone

Ginni Thomas Pushed for Republican Lawmakers to Overturn the Election, Too

Click here to read the full article. Ginni Thomas, the right-wing activist wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, not only pushed White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to work to overturn the 2020 election results — she also urged Republican lawmakers to go “out in the streets” to protest the election, NBC News reported on Friday. In November 2020, Thomas wrote an email to an aide to incoming Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks (R-Ind.), claiming that RSC members weren’t being as tough as Freedom Caucus members regarding the election. Until they were, according to the email, she would...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

"Unprecedented and dangerous": Florida GOP gives up power to draw new district maps to Ron DeSantis

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Florida's GOP-controlled Legislature on Monday effectively handed Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis control over the process of drawing the state's congressional map for upcoming U.S. House elections, a move that voting rights advocates decried as an "unprecedented and dangerous" abdication of responsibility.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Week

Ex-Trump aide running for Congress voted in 2 primaries in 2016

Matt Mowers, a former Trump administration official turned Republican congressional candidate in New Hampshire, voted twice during the 2016 primary elections, "potentially violating federal voting law and leaving him at odds with the Republican Party's intense focus on 'election integrity,'" The Associated Press reported Tuesday. Specificially, Mowers, who is running...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Urban Milwaukee

Elections Commission Won’t Punish 10 False Electors

The Wisconsin Elections Commission unanimously decided not to sanction 10 Republicans who falsely posed as electoral college voters after the 2020 presidential election, according to a letter released Tuesday. In the weeks after Donald Trump’s loss to President Joe Biden was confirmed, groups of Republicans met in Biden-won states across...
WISCONSIN STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
92K+
Followers
102K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy