Florida State

Florida man caught with drugs, guns and baby alligator, sheriff’s office says

By Tribune Media Services
AL.com
AL.com
 2 days ago
A Florida man faces multiple felony charges after officials caught him with drugs, guns and a baby alligator. Collier County deputies arrested 31-year-old Michael Marolla on April 8, according to...

