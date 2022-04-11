Nets, Clippers & Bucks emerge as true title contenders I THE HERD

What’s it like to come across your ex knowing you won the breakup? Just ask Patrick Beverley. Beverley’s Minnesota Timberwolves beat the LA Clippers 109-104 at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Tuesday night. The victory secured Minnesota the No. 7 spot in the playoffs and a first-round playoff series with the Memphis Grizzlies. The loss means the Clippers face the winner of the Spurs-Pelicans game for the right to take on the Phoenix Suns in the first round.

