Nets, Clippers & Bucks emerge as true title contenders I THE HERD

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reacted on Twitter to the Minnesota Timberwolves beating the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in tournament to earn the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. James may have been reacting to the scene following the Timberwolves’ win, as the team celebrated as if...
What’s it like to come across your ex knowing you won the breakup? Just ask Patrick Beverley. Beverley’s Minnesota Timberwolves beat the LA Clippers 109-104 at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Tuesday night. The victory secured Minnesota the No. 7 spot in the playoffs and a first-round playoff series with the Memphis Grizzlies. The loss means the Clippers face the winner of the Spurs-Pelicans game for the right to take on the Phoenix Suns in the first round.
The Los Angeles Clippers are set to face Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center on Tuesday night. The Clippers have been without superstar forward Kawhi Leonard the entirety of the season as he continues to rehab from a torn right ACL. As the star gets closer and closer to his highly anticipated return, it leads to one to wonder: Is Leonard playing vs. the Timberwolves in the play-in tournament?
The golf world is speculating about Bubba Watson’s future with the PGA Tour. Earlier this week, a report indicated that Watson could be among the players who join the new Greg Norman-led Saudi League. The PGA Tour has pushed back hard on the Saudi League, which is rumored to...
A crazy NFL offseason could get even crazier come draft day. Per uStadium, “Multiple league sources say they would not be surprised at all if one of the big 4 WRs (AJ, DK, Deebo, Terry) are traded by/on draft weekend.”. If any of those four receivers were to be...
14 months after the car crash, no one could’ve imagined Tiger Woods could compete in the Masters again, let alone make the cut. Except, he’s Tiger Woods. And now the 15-time major champion has a chance to play in the Presidents Cup as well. With captain Davis Love III extending Woods an invitation to have any role he wants this fall.
Gary Payton II has played his way into a significant pay raise this offseason. After signing with the Warriors before training camp and earning the 15th and final roster spot heading into the 2021-22 season, Payton's defense and energy off the bench have proven to be integral factors in Golden State's second unit.
The play-in tournament determines the final two playoff seeds in the conference. With the regular season ended, the top six seeds in each conference are granted an automatic playoff berth. Seeds seven through ten are entered in a play-in tournament, while seeds 11 through 15 look to the lottery. The...
The Lakers started off the year as one of the betting favorites to win the NBA title at +400. However, before the NBA season even officially ended, the Purple and Gold were eliminated from the postseason and the team's lofty odds were all for naught. When a team like the...
The Brooklyn Nets are set to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight in the play-in tournament. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving look to lead a playoff run after a tough season. Hear what Colin has to say about Brooklyn and why he has faith in them throughout the playoffs.
According to a metric the Phoenix Suns finished the 2021-2022 regular season as the top five most clutch team of all time. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe disclose their most clutch team of all time including Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls, LeBron James’ run with the Miami Heat and Chris Paul, Devin Booker and the Suns.
On Wednesday afternoon, Los Angeles Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw flirted with his very first perfect game. After seven perfect innings, the team made the decision to pull Kershaw from the start. It was a very controversial decision as the star pitcher had only thrown 80 pitches at the time. At...
The Brooklyn Nets' "Big Three" might soon be ready to take the Barclays Center court together — if the Nets can advance past the NBA play-in tournament. After shouldering super-sized expectations by himself for much of the season, Kevin Durant welcomed the full-time return of Kyrie Irving on March 25 and now has promising news about Ben Simmons' path back to action.
The Brooklyn Nets' first round playoff matchup against the Boston Celtics is set in stone. In what's primed to be one of the most compelling opening-round matchups across the Association, a pair of Eastern Conference foes with championship aspirations — heck, expectations — will go toe-to-toe beginning Sunday afternoon.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley was fined $30,000 by the NBA on Thursday for what the league declared “inappropriate statements,” including the “egregious use of profanity” in a media interview and social media post following the team's play-in game victory. Beverley was...
Chris Broussard which five athletes are under the most duress this week in sports. Watch as he lays out why Baker Mayfield's stalemate with the Cleveland Browns earns him top spot, and why James Harden has a lot riding off of his playoff performance with the Philadelphia 76ers.
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs will visit the New Orleans Pelicans for their Play-In matchup but it is also that time of the NBA season when postseason awards will be given out. From the Rookie of the Year to the Coach of the Year Award, many will...
In his exit interview, Russell Westbrook says that the Los Angeles Lakers 'never gave him a fair chance.' The Lakers are coming off a horrendous season, missing the playoffs for the second time in LeBron James' tenure with the purple and gold. Colin Cowherd reacts to Westbrook's comments and expresses his empathy for the point guard.
