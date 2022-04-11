ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Nets, Clippers & Bucks emerge as true title contenders I THE HERD

FOX Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a thrilling regular season, the NBA playoffs tip off...

www.foxsports.com

The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley was crying after Timberwolves beat Clippers in play-in game

What’s it like to come across your ex knowing you won the breakup? Just ask Patrick Beverley. Beverley’s Minnesota Timberwolves beat the LA Clippers 109-104 at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Tuesday night. The victory secured Minnesota the No. 7 spot in the playoffs and a first-round playoff series with the Memphis Grizzlies. The loss means the Clippers face the winner of the Spurs-Pelicans game for the right to take on the Phoenix Suns in the first round.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Is Clippers star Kawhi Leonard playing vs. Timberwolves in play-in tournament

The Los Angeles Clippers are set to face Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center on Tuesday night. The Clippers have been without superstar forward Kawhi Leonard the entirety of the season as he continues to rehab from a torn right ACL. As the star gets closer and closer to his highly anticipated return, it leads to one to wonder: Is Leonard playing vs. the Timberwolves in the play-in tournament?
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Bubba Watson Rumors Are Swirling: Golf World Reacts

The golf world is speculating about Bubba Watson’s future with the PGA Tour. Earlier this week, a report indicated that Watson could be among the players who join the new Greg Norman-led Saudi League. The PGA Tour has pushed back hard on the Saudi League, which is rumored to...
GOLF
The Spun

Blockbuster NFL Trade Rumors Swirling Ahead Of The Draft

A crazy NFL offseason could get even crazier come draft day. Per uStadium, “Multiple league sources say they would not be surprised at all if one of the big 4 WRs (AJ, DK, Deebo, Terry) are traded by/on draft weekend.”. If any of those four receivers were to be...
NFL
The Spun

Presidents Cup Team Makes Decision On Tiger Woods

14 months after the car crash, no one could’ve imagined Tiger Woods could compete in the Masters again, let alone make the cut. Except, he’s Tiger Woods. And now the 15-time major champion has a chance to play in the Presidents Cup as well. With captain Davis Love III extending Woods an invitation to have any role he wants this fall.
GOLF
NBC Sports

Payton not sure GP2 will be able to return to Warriors next season

Gary Payton II has played his way into a significant pay raise this offseason. After signing with the Warriors before training camp and earning the 15th and final roster spot heading into the 2021-22 season, Payton's defense and energy off the bench have proven to be integral factors in Golden State's second unit.
NBA
FOX Sports

Why Brooklyn is the team to root for in the playoffs I THE HERD

The Brooklyn Nets are set to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight in the play-in tournament. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving look to lead a playoff run after a tough season. Hear what Colin has to say about Brooklyn and why he has faith in them throughout the playoffs.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Can Nets make a Finals run if Ben Simmons returns?

The Brooklyn Nets' "Big Three" might soon be ready to take the Barclays Center court together — if the Nets can advance past the NBA play-in tournament. After shouldering super-sized expectations by himself for much of the season, Kevin Durant welcomed the full-time return of Kyrie Irving on March 25 and now has promising news about Ben Simmons' path back to action.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Can Nets beat Celtics, win the Eastern Conference?

The Brooklyn Nets' first round playoff matchup against the Boston Celtics is set in stone. In what's primed to be one of the most compelling opening-round matchups across the Association, a pair of Eastern Conference foes with championship aspirations — heck, expectations — will go toe-to-toe beginning Sunday afternoon.
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX Sports

Wolves' Beverley fined again; $30K for interview profanity

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley was fined $30,000 by the NBA on Thursday for what the league declared “inappropriate statements,” including the “egregious use of profanity” in a media interview and social media post following the team's play-in game victory. Beverley was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KENS 5

Survey shows Texas wants Mavs' Doncic named NBA MVP

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs will visit the New Orleans Pelicans for their Play-In matchup but it is also that time of the NBA season when postseason awards will be given out. From the Rookie of the Year to the Coach of the Year Award, many will...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
FOX Sports

Russell Westbrook 'never received fair chance' from Lakers I THE HERD

In his exit interview, Russell Westbrook says that the Los Angeles Lakers 'never gave him a fair chance.' The Lakers are coming off a horrendous season, missing the playoffs for the second time in LeBron James' tenure with the purple and gold. Colin Cowherd reacts to Westbrook's comments and expresses his empathy for the point guard.
LOS ANGELES, CA

