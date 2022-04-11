ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Residents speak out about ‘unlivable’ apartment conditions, lack of response from landlord

By Spencer Humphrey, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e6AGZ_0f62wOho00
Residents speak out about 'unlivable' conditions in their north Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. — More residents of a north Tulsa apartment complex are speaking out to FOX23 after they say their landlord seems to be MIA when it comes to fixing major issues in their apartments, that they say makes them unlivable.

“They treat the people who live here like they’re below them.”

That’s what a Bradford Apartments resident--who did not want her identity revealed--told FOX23 it’s like every time she tries to get management to fix the problems she’s had with her apartment.

“It’s been falling apart day by day,” the resident said. “I don’t think it’s fair that they do this.”

Not fair—she says—that for over a year, her ceiling’s been sagging, walls cracking, AC on the fritz ad bathroom in shambles.

“Every time we take a shower, or turn the water on, a tile falls,” she said.

She shared pictures with FOX23 showing the damage to her bathroom, ceiling and walls. She says that at one point last summer, her AC went out and property management was unable to provide her, her husband and three kids with a window unit to keep them cool.

“Our apartment got up to 90 degrees.”

She says sewage backs up from the kitchen to bathroom sink, forcing her to use buckets to empty dirty sink water into her toilet.

This is not the first time residents at the complex have had issues. Earlier this month fox23 introduced you to Lamonn Anderson who showed us the damage to his apartment after a water leak caved in his bedroom ceiling and has yet to be fixed.

“This definitely isn’t gonna do nothing but make me sick,” Anderson said.

Back at that time, FOX23 went to the leasing office to try to get some answers, but were quickly told we were no longer welcome on the property, without being given a reason why.

“They basically just say what they have to get you out of the office and out of their hair,” the anonymous Bradford Apartments resident told FOX23.

No longer being welcome on Bradford Apartments property, FOX23 spoke to that resident over the phone.

“They sent two groups of people in to look at it,” she said. “One guy told me there was black mold behind the wall.”

She says, like Anderson, she has been asking the office for well over a year to address her living conditions.

“All the office has told me is they’ve had people look at it,” the resident said. “The last time I went in there she told me she thought it had already been fixed.”

After getting turned down for answers at the leasing office, FOX23 looked up the company who manages the complex.

“It’s a place called Eureka,” the resident said.

Eureka Multifamily Group to be exact. A page on the company’s website reads:

“Eureka focuses on identifying undervalued and undermanaged apartment properties. By renovating the spaces and putting a professional management team in place, we increase the property value, community appeal, while also providing affordable housing any working family would be proud to call home.”

But residents like the ones FOX23 talked to said they’re anything but proud.

“We don’t want to be here,” the resident said. “And meanwhile they way they keep the apartments and we have to live just make it even worse.”

FOX23 reached out to Eureka for comment, but so far we have not been able arrange an interview.

Meanwhile these residents still wait for answers.

“They get to go home and live comfortably,” she said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Residents speak out after Noble Health suspends operations at Audrain, Callaway Community Hospitals

FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ) Members in the Audrain and Callaway Community will now have to make the journey to Columbia or Jefferson City to seek emergency services, whether that be by ambulance or driving themselves after Noble Health suspended operations at two Mid-Missouri hospitals. Noble Health Corporation announced on Facebook all services at the Audrain Community The post Residents speak out after Noble Health suspends operations at Audrain, Callaway Community Hospitals appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
FULTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Affordable Housing#The Apartments#The Resident#Mia#Ac
FOX 21 Online

Report Shows Lack of Homes and Apartments in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The latest housing indicator report by the City of Duluth confirms the need for more apartments and homes. Their 2021 study found the average price for a home sold increased $35,000 to $240,000, the average rent went up $221, while the rental vacancy rate dropped around 3-percent to 2.1-percent. Typically, a five-percent vacancy rate is considered healthy, with rates lower than this indicating more demand than what is available.
DULUTH, MN
KELOLAND TV

Roaches, mold & crime riddle apartments of $1 billion landlord

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Roach infestations, mold and broken security doors, leading to homeless encampments. Those are just a few of the issues that low-income tenants are facing living in various properties in Sioux Falls owned by Tzadik Management. Miami-based, Tzadik Management, which owns more than $1 billion...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Stamford Advocate

Police: New Canaan landlord charged with turning off utilities to apartment

NEW CANAAN — A landlord was charged last week after police say he turned off the heat and electricity at a local apartment. New Canaan police said they received a complaint on Jan. 21 about a landlord turning off utilities at an apartment on Garibaldi Lane. Police determined that the landlord, Dinesh Parmar, 63, had been responsible for the utilities being turned off to the apartment, the police department said.
NEW CANAAN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WKYT 27

Overnight fire forces residents out of Lexington apartment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people had to find somewhere else to stay after a fire Friday morning in Lexington. It happened just after 2 a.m. on Knightsbridge Lane, not far from Liberty Road. Crews say a garage attached to a sixplex caught fire. They were able to largely contain...
LEXINGTON, KY
WAVY News 10

Apartment fire injures resident and firefighter

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A woman is fighting for her life after being trapped in an apartment fire in D.C. on Wednesday. The fire started in the basement of a two-story apartment on the 200 block of T St. NW. Firefighters were able to pull the woman from the building. As of Wednesday evening, authorities reported that was in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
ACCIDENTS
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
62K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy