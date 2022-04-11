Residents speak out about ‘unlivable’ apartment conditions, lack of response from landlord

Residents speak out about 'unlivable' conditions in their north Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. — More residents of a north Tulsa apartment complex are speaking out to FOX23 after they say their landlord seems to be MIA when it comes to fixing major issues in their apartments, that they say makes them unlivable.

“They treat the people who live here like they’re below them.”

That’s what a Bradford Apartments resident--who did not want her identity revealed--told FOX23 it’s like every time she tries to get management to fix the problems she’s had with her apartment.

“It’s been falling apart day by day,” the resident said. “I don’t think it’s fair that they do this.”

Not fair—she says—that for over a year, her ceiling’s been sagging, walls cracking, AC on the fritz ad bathroom in shambles.

“Every time we take a shower, or turn the water on, a tile falls,” she said.

She shared pictures with FOX23 showing the damage to her bathroom, ceiling and walls. She says that at one point last summer, her AC went out and property management was unable to provide her, her husband and three kids with a window unit to keep them cool.

“Our apartment got up to 90 degrees.”

She says sewage backs up from the kitchen to bathroom sink, forcing her to use buckets to empty dirty sink water into her toilet.

This is not the first time residents at the complex have had issues. Earlier this month fox23 introduced you to Lamonn Anderson who showed us the damage to his apartment after a water leak caved in his bedroom ceiling and has yet to be fixed.

“This definitely isn’t gonna do nothing but make me sick,” Anderson said.

Back at that time, FOX23 went to the leasing office to try to get some answers, but were quickly told we were no longer welcome on the property, without being given a reason why.

“They basically just say what they have to get you out of the office and out of their hair,” the anonymous Bradford Apartments resident told FOX23.

No longer being welcome on Bradford Apartments property, FOX23 spoke to that resident over the phone.

“They sent two groups of people in to look at it,” she said. “One guy told me there was black mold behind the wall.”

She says, like Anderson, she has been asking the office for well over a year to address her living conditions.

“All the office has told me is they’ve had people look at it,” the resident said. “The last time I went in there she told me she thought it had already been fixed.”

After getting turned down for answers at the leasing office, FOX23 looked up the company who manages the complex.

“It’s a place called Eureka,” the resident said.

Eureka Multifamily Group to be exact. A page on the company’s website reads:

“Eureka focuses on identifying undervalued and undermanaged apartment properties. By renovating the spaces and putting a professional management team in place, we increase the property value, community appeal, while also providing affordable housing any working family would be proud to call home.”

But residents like the ones FOX23 talked to said they’re anything but proud.

“We don’t want to be here,” the resident said. “And meanwhile they way they keep the apartments and we have to live just make it even worse.”

FOX23 reached out to Eureka for comment, but so far we have not been able arrange an interview.

Meanwhile these residents still wait for answers.

“They get to go home and live comfortably,” she said.

