Y&R and B&B Preempted Two Days This Week

By Chris Eades
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Heads up for any West Coast fans of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS and THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL because the soaps will be preempted on Tuesday, April 12, and Wednesday, April 13, for the second leg of the UEFA Champions...

Comments / 32

evening star
2d ago

Tired of sports always screwing up the soaps. what do we have sports channels for? Learn where to televise sports.

Reply(6)
43
E J
2d ago

The WRITERS of this SOAP OPER. STEFFY GRANDFATHER IS ERIC FOSTER, not only have anyone told him, the writers forgot ERIC FOSTER would be one of the first ones to the hospital. They show him more interesting in RIDGES & BROOKE MARRIAGE, than his granddaughter fighting for her life. They needs new riders.

Reply(5)
14
Cass Gebhard
2d ago

Stop screwing up our soaps. People can watch sports on sports channels. ENOUGH

Reply(1)
31
