ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, WI

Monroe’s fire chief steps down, citing personal reasons

By Logan Reigstad
x1071.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONROE, Wis. — After just months on the job, the chief of the Monroe Fire Department has resigned, the city announced Monday afternoon. In a brief news release,...

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHIZ

Area Fire Chief Being Honored by Fire Marshal’s Office

An area fire chief is receiving an award next week from the State Fire Marshal’s Office for his service. Each year the Fire Marshal’s Office honors the men and women who have gone above and beyond the call of duty and provided exceptional service. This year Duncan Falls Volunteer Fire Department Chief Don Alexander will be honored with the Distinguished Service Award. He’s remaining humble about the accolade and isn’t even sure who nominated him, but he has his suspicions.
DUNCAN FALLS, OH
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON UPDATE: Monroe teen found safe

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of Wednesday, March 23, 2022, Alexis Sasser has been found safe by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for 17-year-old Alexis Sasser. Sasser was last seen in Monroe, La. on Monday, March 21, 2022. She was wearing black and white Adidas […]
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Monroe, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
FireRescue1

Fire Chief

Located in the heart of Southern California’s Inland Empire, the City of Rialto has retained a small-town atmosphere and a desirable quality of life other communities covet. Formed in 1905, the Rialto Fire Department now serves well over 100,000 people. The City of Rialto is seeking an experienced fire service professional to serve as its next Fire Chief. The Fire Chief is responsible for planning, directing, managing, and overseeing the activities and operations of the Fire Department including policy development, fiscal management, code enforcement, emergency medical services, fire safety, and fire suppression and prevention. The successful candidate will be a forward-thinking leader capable of improving efficiency and lowering costs. The selected candidate will be a confident and stable manager who treats employees with respect and promotes accountability. Any combination of education or experience providing the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary for satisfactory job performance is qualifying. A typical candidate will possess a bachelor’s degree in Fire Science, Public Administration, or a related field and ten (10) years of fire suppression and prevention experience, including three (3) years at a management level. The annual salary range for the Fire Chief position is $157,693 - $211,331; The range for a candidate with a relevant master’s degree increases by 7.5% to $169,520 - $227,181; Placement within this range is dependent on qualifications and experience. The City is currently evaluating the salary of the Fire Chief. The City also offers an attractive benefits package. If you are interested in this outstanding opportunity, please visit our website at www.bobmurrayassoc.com to apply online. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call Mr. Joel Bryden and Ms. Nina Jamsen at (916) 784-9080. Filing Deadline: May 9, 2022.
RIALTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News 3 Now#Channel 3000
TMZ.com

'Grease' Actor Eddie Deezen Arrested For Burglary, Trespassing in Nursing Home

Actor Eddie Deezen found himself behind bars earlier this month ... after cops say he was arrested for forcing his way into a nursing home. According to the Maryland State Police, Eddie -- best known for playing nerdy Eugene Felsnic in the original 'Grease' movies -- pushed his way inside a privately-owned nursing facility on April 8 and refused to leave after a woman inside told him to scram.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy