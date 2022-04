Comedian Tiffany Haddish did her thing last night at the Oscars, looking like money in the building! She glammed it up with a strapless green fully beaded floor-length gown with a blonde short finger-wave hairdo! I didn’t really care for the hairstyle of choice but she pulled it off well. I think a sleek high bun would have been perfect but she still looked very elegant for the event where she was a presenter. It seems as if the dress was made exquisitely for her curvy frame because it fit her body impeccably, yes mam! The shade of green was beaming on her skin tone too.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 17 DAYS AGO