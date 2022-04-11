ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Starbucks Workers Unity Fest Event April 24, 2022 in Richmond, VA

By Name
wibailoutpeople.org
 2 days ago

Starbucks Workers United to host Unity Fest on April 24th from...

wibailoutpeople.org

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

Richmond Riverfront Canal Cruises return April 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In just a little over a week, the Riverfront Canal Cruises returns, kicking off its 22nd season!. Starting April 1, you can embark on a tour and hear about the development of the Kanawha Canal, all while admiring some of Richmond’s most famous landmarks. “We...
RICHMOND, VA
KCTV 5

Starbucks workers walk out at Overland Park location

It's been a fun ride to the Final Four. The sports team at KCTV5 likes it when our local teams do well, but we also understand that our local teams have rivalries with one another. So, with that in mind, here's Neal Jones with tonight's Top 5 segment. Construction of...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Unity, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Society
Local
Wisconsin Society
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
Popculture

Popcorn Recall Issued

Popcorn snacks sold in stores across the country were recalled on Wednesday. The products could contain a milk allergen, but there is no warning on the packages. Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk ingredients could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat the popcorn. According to a...
FOOD & DRINKS
Cape Gazette

Women’s Fest to offer entertainment April 7-10

CAMP Rehoboth’s Women’s Fest will bring the best in national and regional entertainment and special events to Rehoboth Beach April 7-10. Among this year’s entertainers will be favorites Sug Daniels, Fay Jacobs, and Regina Sayles. Individual tickets are available for each performance at bit.ly/3vZ4EFc. CAMP Rehoboth is a local organization that supports the health of the local community and the fair and equitable treatment of everyone, no matter their sexual orientation or gender identity.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starbucks Corporation#Starbucks Workers United#Unity Fest#The National Theater
KNOE TV8

ULM holds its 3rd event bringing unity to the community

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The ULM Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion organization hosted an event called Unity in Monroe. It was a celebration connecting students and the community together through songs and national flags. During the event, ULM students and community members held nearly a dozen flags, representing different countries and the Ukrainian flag stood strong in the middle. It was a way for the organization to show its support for Ukraine.
MONROE, LA
cbs19news

VA Worker Safety Board votes to remove COVID-19 workplace restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Labor and Industry’s Worker Safety Board voted to remove COVID-19 workplace restrictions. The current COVID-19 infections and mitigation strategies were evaluated by the board, which consists of former governor Ralph Northam's appointees. “Businesses asked us for updated workplace guidance to...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Starbucks fires union organiser at centre of government complaint accusing company of retaliation

A Starbucks worker at the centre of a federal government complaint against the company says she has been fired in retaliation for her union organising efforts.The National Labor Relations Board complaint brought forward by Laila Dalton and another Starbucks worker last month claims that the company violated federal labour law by surveilling and retaliating against union supporters and “interfering with, restraining, and coercing employees” organising a union, according to the board’s regional director in Phoenix, Arizona.On 4 April, Ms Dalton announced on social media that “they fired me.”“My heart is broken,” she said.The store’s union election begins this month.Ms...
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Starbucks
The Associated Press

ADDING MULTIMEDIA Bonaventure Expands VA Multifamily Footprint Acquiring Richmond, VA’s Vida East Apartments as Part of UPREIT Transaction

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 22, 2022-- Bonaventure, an integrated alternative asset manager focused on the development, construction, and property management of innovative lifestyle multifamily communities in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions, today announced the formation of a strategic partnership with Richmond, Va.-based SNP Properties LLC to acquire ownership interest in Richmond’s Vida East Apartments as part of an UPREIT transaction.
REAL ESTATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Union wins right to represent Starbucks workers in its Seattle hometown

Workers at a Starbucks store in its Seattle hometown voted unanimously to be represented by a union, giving the organizing effort by some company employees their most one-sided victory to date. The store is a small one, with 13 employees eligible to vote, and only nine had their votes counted....
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy