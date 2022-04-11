Mr. Hockey: Dow's VanSumeren named top player in state

Dow High's Billy VanSumeren poses with the Mr. Hockey trophy following a ceremony at the Dow cafeteria on Monday, April 11, 2022. (Fred Kelly/fred.kelly@mdn.net)

Dow High senior Billy VanSumeren helped his hockey team make some history last month when the Chargers claimed a first-ever state championship by a Saginaw Valley League team.

More recently, he made a little more history all his own – becoming the first player from Midland ever to be named “Mr. Hockey” by the Michigan High School Hockey Coaches Association.

“It’s an honor. It’s amazing. I couldn’t have asked for a better capper to a high school senior season,” VanSumeren said Monday following a celebration with his teammates at the Dow cafeteria. “Obviously, a lot of credit goes to my teammates. I couldn’t have done anything I did without them. It’s a great accomplishment, not only for me but for this entire team.”

Chargers’ coach Dick Blasy, who was named the state’s Coach of the Year in Division 3 by the MHSHCA, agreed that a Dow player earning Mr. Hockey accolades is a special – and somewhat unlikely – achievement.

“This is like the Heisman of high school hockey. To have two players up for it in Collin (Lemanski) and Billy, it just capped off a dream year, a dream season,” said Blasy, adding that it is uncommon for teams and players from mid-Michigan to earn elite awards.

“ … That’s always a battle, no matter what it is, whether it’s All-State or Mr. Hockey or trying to get ranked in the state. When you’re in these parts (of the state), it is tough, a little bit tougher to get that respect,” he noted. “ … I think us winning the state championship is one of the necessary steps to earn that respect.”

VanSumeren said that Blasy informed him about a week ago that he had won the award.

“I was just speechless. I didn’t know what to say,” VanSumeren said with a smile. “ … It’s given to who the coaches think is the best player throughout the state during the season, and there are so many good players in the state who I know and who I’ve played with and played against, so it was just incredible.

“It’s an incredible honor to be thought of as the best out of that group,” he added.

VanSumeren had a phenomenal senior season, scoring a school-record 42 goals with 29 assists to finish with 71 points in 28 games. Those impressive numbers aside, he admitted that his main objective was simply to enjoy the season.

“I came into the season having high expectations of myself to just have a good senior year. But, honestly, I was just focusing on enjoying my last year of high school hockey and just enjoying the group of guys we have, because it’s an amazing group of guys,” he said. “We’re just a family, and I wanted to make sure I soaked in every second of it. We knew we were good, and we knew we had a shot at making another run at a state title like we did my sophomore year.

“But I was just focused on having fun and enjoying the time that I had left with my teammates and with this school,” he added.

VanSumeren said that, even after having a month to reflect back, the Chargers’ state title is “still hard to believe.”

“I’ve watched those videos of us celebrating so many times, just reliving it, because it’s just an amazing moment that we all worked so hard for the entire season,” he noted. “There were 10 of us on the team who didn’t get a chance (to play in the Frozen Four) two years ago because of COVID, so it was amazing to be able to accomplish that for our school and for everybody who has played for our school and for our town as well.”

According to Blasy, VanSumeren is not only one of the most skilled but also most humble players he has ever been around.

“The thing that always impressed me the most with Billy is how humble he is. … And when you see your top players being humble, that reverberates down to the rest of the team,” Blasy said. “To me, that’s an extremely important characteristic. (You should) be confident and have swagger but also be humble.

“ … What I kept hearing all year from different coaches and parents is that they had never seen anybody that big have that kind of skill set – to be such a strong skater, to have such a strong shot, to have such great puck control,” Blasy added. “When you add that (skill set) to his size and his reach, there aren’t many players at this level who can really touch the puck with him.”

Looking ahead, VanSumeren said he intends to play Junior hockey somewhere next season with the eventual goal of playing at the collegiate level.

“Right now, I don’t have any set plan,” he noted. “I’ll figure it out later on.”