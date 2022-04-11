ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Barton Adult Education Classes start May 10

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Barton Community College’s Center for Adult Education will soon begin another nine-week session of classes. However, orientation days are required before starting the classes. Students must attend all orientation days in-person, which will be held on May 10, 12 and 17. Students have the option of a 1-4 p.m. or 6-9...

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Project Self-Sufficiency

Free Community Parenting Classes Start in April

Therapist and author Diane Lang will offer free, virtual parenting classes to the community through Project Self-Sufficiency.Diane Lang. Therapist and author Diane Lang will facilitate Project Self-Sufficiency parenting workshops for parents with children of all ages beginning in April. Participants will learn about the different stages of physical and emotional development during infancy, childhood and adolescence, as well as techniques for positive discipline and improved communication. The course will be offered on Zoom, Tuesdays, April 12th – May 24th, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Classes are co-sponsored by the Sussex County Family Success Center and Project Sussex Kids, the Sussex County Council for Young Children. The sessions are free and open to the public, but registration is required. Interested participants are invited to call 973-940-3500 for log-in details.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
blavity.com

Student Accepted Into 54 Colleges And Receives $1,379,000 In Scholarships

On Saturday, Toriona Latice,18, from Stuttgart, Arkansas, sprinkled Black girl joy on her Twitter timeline when she revealed she applied to 54 schools and was accepted into all of them with five full-ride scholarships and received over $1,379,000 in scholarship funds. BlavityU had the chance to speak with Latice about...
STUTTGART, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Bend, KS
County
Barton County, KS
Great Bend, KS
Education
Barton County, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Education
WREG

Goodwill Excel Center helps adults finish their education

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Tuesday, as part of our community changers series, we highlight groups and organizations making Memphis better. This week, we introduce you to a group that believes it’s never too late to graduate. Students drop out of high school for many reasons. Some students dropout...
MEMPHIS, TN
Black Hills Pioneer

Spearfish to start junior kindergarten class

SPEARFISH — Parents of children who will turn 5 on Sept. 1 or later, but who may not quite be ready for kindergarten, now have a new way to transition their kids into public school — junior kindergarten. On Monday the Spearfish School District gave the final green...
SPEARFISH, SD
Great Bend Post

JAG-K expanding to Great Bend Middle School

The Job's for America's Graduates in Kansas (JAG-K) program will be offered to students at Great Bend Middle School this fall. JAG-K is a non-profit organization that helps at-risk students graduate from high school and go into college or become part of the workforce. It has been offered at Great...
GREAT BEND, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ged
Troy Record

Three Cohoes Board of Education vacancies to be filled in May

COHOES, N.Y. — The Cohoes City School District Board of Education is made up of seven members who are elected on the third Tuesday in May each year to serve three-year terms. A school board member takes on one of the most important citizen responsibilities: overseeing the education of...
COHOES, NY
Great Bend Post

USD 428 offering K-5 summer school in July

Great Bend's school district will be offering an extra three-and-a-half weeks of summer school in July this year for kindergarten through 5th-grade students. That decision was approved at Monday night's USD 428 school board meeting. In the past, summer school was offered only in June for half-days for students from...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

CAMPBELL: Tractor & Farm Safety Course – April 30

This program will provide the trainee with the knowledge and information of tractor safety and farm hazards. Safety training is required by the U.S. Department of Labor for youth ages 14-15 who will be working on a farm for someone other than their parents. However, there are many cases where youth need certification even when working on the "family farm". Certification will be presented to participants who meet all of the following.
WAKEENEY, KS
Great Bend Post

Schools in Hays, Russell locked down; no threats found

ELLIS COUNTY —Hays High School was locked down briefly Friday afternoon after a report of a suspicious backpack in a classroom, according to a message sent to parents. The district said law enforcement investigated and found no threat or danger to the school. Officials believe this to be an incident of swatting.
HAYS, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Great Bend Post

Security upgrade at Great Bend public schools

The Great Bend School Board voted Monday night to tighten security at all of Great Bend's public schools and USD 428's district office. Board members approved paying Nex-Tech just over $5,600 per month to secure the main exterior doors at all of those buildings with an electronic access control system.
GREAT BEND, KS
Parents Magazine

Box Tops for Education Wants to Increase Black Male Teacher Representation in the Classroom

Education has always been important in Black communities. But systemic racism leaves Black youth vulnerable to disparities in funding, staffing, and overall outcomes. Some believe these disparities intensify when Black students don't have access to Black educators. Many groups are underrepresented, but Black men, who make up only 2 percent of teachers, are especially rare.
MINNESOTA STATE
Great Bend Post

School board votes to move Wilson students to Claflin high school

If you look on the Central Plains school district website for building contact information, USD 112 has locations in Claflin, Wilson and Holyrood. It wasn’t too long ago that the district used to include Bushton too. School consolidation happens to many rural towns to combine resources and keep education options available to area families.
CLAFLIN, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy