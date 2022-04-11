ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Etsy sellers go on strike, want customers to boycott

By Angela Mulka
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pHXHZ_0f62vC4t00
Some business owners temporarily close their online Etsy shops in a strike against the e-commerce company from April 11-18. Sellers want you to hold off shopping on the site until next week. (Getty Images)

Starting today, roughly 14,000 business owners are temporarily closing their online Etsy shops in a strike against the e-commerce company until April 18.

Etsy saw record profits during the pandemic. According to an email sent to sellers by the company, active sellers increased their sales by 23% on average compared to 2019. And in 2021 the online marketplace had more than 90 million active buyers worldwide.

"We plan to make significant investments in marketing, seller tools and creating a world-class customer experience so we can continue this tremendous growth," Etsy stated in the email.

"To support this goal," according to the marketplace, it's increasing its 5% transaction fee to 6.5%. Or a 30% increase.

In protest of the fee increase, thousands of Etsy shops have committed to going into vacation mode starting Monday, suspending sales for a little over a week in protest, according to reporting by theverge.com .

Sellers are also asking Etsy shoppers to boycott the platform from April 11-18.

Additionally, a petition in support of canceling the fee increase has more than 52,000 signatures on coworker.org as of Monday.

"Etsy’s last fee increase was in July 2018," the creator of the petition Kristi Cassidy said. "If this new one goes through, our basic fees to use the platform will have more than doubled in less than four years. These basic fees do not include additional fees for Offsite ads - which started during the first wave of the pandemic."

Sellers are instead asking Etsy users to support and shop through artists' main shops and websites.

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Target Tests Secondhand Market With ThredUp Partnership

Target is reportedly getting into secondhand sales again with a new deal with resale company ThredUp, CNBC writes. The retailer has said it’s debuted a page on ThredUp’s site as of late March. That includes listings of women’s and kids’ apparel and accessories. Some of the...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Will This Bold Decision Backfire on Etsy?

Investors are worried that Etsy’s decision to raise its sellers' transaction fees may backfire. Etsy’s unique platform and robust execution keep growing its buyers, sellers, and revenue. Etsy is in a good position to capture its large market opportunity, and reward investors. You’re reading a free article with...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Experience#Etsy Shops
geekwire.com

Tech Moves: Ex-Amazon product manager joins Shelf Engine; Nerdio adds former Microsoft exec to board; Hootsuite hires CPO

— Gavriella Schuster, a former Microsoft vice president, joined Nerdio’s board of directors. Schuster spent more than 25 years at Microsoft, where she most recently led the One Commercial Partner team. Schuster is also an ATHENA Global Leadership award winner and the co-founder of Women in Cloud and the Women in Technology Network.
SOFTWARE
Vice

Amazon Is Bombarding Workers With Union-Busting Messages

Warehouse workers at New York City’s largest Amazon warehouse, known as JFK8, will begin voting Friday on whether to unionize with Amazon Labor Union, an independent union that formed at the warehouse last year. If the union wins, JFK8 would become the first unionized Amazon warehouse in the United...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pymnts.com

Today in Retail: Kroger, Bed Bath & Beyond Expand Partnership; Rihanna Joins Forbes’ List of the World’s Richest People

Today in retail, payments providers must offer value-added services to their customers, while Mastercard SpendingPulse shows continued return to pre-pandemic consumer spending. Plus, KimChi Chic Beauty line gets a retail home in 139 CVS BeautyIRL locations, lease-to-own plans are providing a boost to retailers and a solution for consumers, and Productsup secures $71 million in Series B fundraising round.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
pymnts.com

Etsy Must Craft Solution to Ease Ire of Sellers, Investors, yet Still Compete With Amazon

(editor's note: updates with response from Etsy) For Etsy, Black Friday took on a very different meaning last year. Although nobody knew it at the time, rather than serving as the perennial kick-off of the busy holiday shopping season, the day after Thanksgiving would turn out to be the high watermark for the Brooklyn-based operator of the world’s largest marketplace for hand-crafted goods.
ECONOMY
WWD

Walmart, Kohl’s Respond to FTC’s $5.5M Penalty for ‘Misleading’ Eco Claims

Click here to read the full article. The Federal Trade Commission is cracking down on greenwashing in product advertising, with Walmart Inc. and Kohl’s Corp. the subject of the latest offense. On April 8, the FTC issued court order penalties to Kohl’s for $2.5 million and Walmart for $3 million, regarding “bamboo” and eco claims they determined were misleading to consumers.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule Collection “Kohl’s and Walmart are paying millions of dollars under the FTC’s Penalty Offense Authority for mislabeling their rayon products as bamboo,” Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Etsy strike organizer says forming a union is the next step

Etsy strike organizer Kristi Cassidy's online petition protesting a hike in seller fees has gained support from more than 62,000 people. The next step is to try and form a union, Cassidy told FOX Business. "But, I hesitate to call it that because what does the union even look like...
PROTESTS
Fast Company

The Etsy strike was a long time coming

For Kristi Cassidy, Etsy was, at least in the beginning, a boon for her business. Since 2006, Cassidy has used the e-commerce giant to sell her custom-order Gothic, Victorian, and Steampunk wedding dresses and costumes. As someone who makes all of her own products and has to keep up with the demands of a shop, Etsy allowed her to easily connect with customers.
INTERNET
Benzinga

Etsy Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Etsy ETSY. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Deliveroo Warns Of Slower Consumer Spending After Posting 12% Rise In Order Value

Britain's Deliveroo said on Tuesday that consumer spending could slow for the remainder of the year after the food delivery firm reported higher order values for the first quarter. The warning comes as Europeans face a cost-of-living squeeze due to higher energy bills and soaring inflation, exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Amazon slaps U.S. sellers with 5% fuel and inflation surcharge

Amazon said Wednesday it's adding a 5% fuel and inflation surcharge to U.S. sellers who use its fulfillment services. The surcharge is "subject to change," according to a notice sent to sellers and viewed by CNBC. With inflation soaring, the e-commerce giant is trying to offset some of its own...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Today in Retail: Secondhand Retailers Want Big Brand Partners; Escalating Interest Rates Roil Retailers’ Borrowing Plans

Today in retail, secondhand retailers eye branded partners, while retailers, find themselves at risk of rising interest rates. Plus, Asda tests personal shopper deployment with Buymie handling the deliveries, Kmart will be down to three U.S. locations by the end of the week, Walmart+ shoppers aren’t making the most of their memberships, Mastercard SpendingPulse data shows flickers of optimism, and Levi Strauss is expanding its presence across East Asia Pacific.
RETAIL
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
1K+
Followers
812
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

 https://www.ourmidland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy