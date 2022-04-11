Etsy sellers go on strike, want customers to boycott

Some business owners temporarily close their online Etsy shops in a strike against the e-commerce company from April 11-18. Sellers want you to hold off shopping on the site until next week. (Getty Images)

Starting today, roughly 14,000 business owners are temporarily closing their online Etsy shops in a strike against the e-commerce company until April 18.

Etsy saw record profits during the pandemic. According to an email sent to sellers by the company, active sellers increased their sales by 23% on average compared to 2019. And in 2021 the online marketplace had more than 90 million active buyers worldwide.

"We plan to make significant investments in marketing, seller tools and creating a world-class customer experience so we can continue this tremendous growth," Etsy stated in the email.

"To support this goal," according to the marketplace, it's increasing its 5% transaction fee to 6.5%. Or a 30% increase.

In protest of the fee increase, thousands of Etsy shops have committed to going into vacation mode starting Monday, suspending sales for a little over a week in protest, according to reporting by theverge.com .

Sellers are also asking Etsy shoppers to boycott the platform from April 11-18.

Additionally, a petition in support of canceling the fee increase has more than 52,000 signatures on coworker.org as of Monday.

"Etsy’s last fee increase was in July 2018," the creator of the petition Kristi Cassidy said. "If this new one goes through, our basic fees to use the platform will have more than doubled in less than four years. These basic fees do not include additional fees for Offsite ads - which started during the first wave of the pandemic."

Sellers are instead asking Etsy users to support and shop through artists' main shops and websites.