ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden shows off a ghost gun kit to demonstrate how easy it is to build, demands universal background checks and calls the ATF the 'AFT' in speech cracking down on weapons alongside shooting victims

By Emily Goodin, Senior U.S. Political Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

President Joe Biden on Monday took aim at ghost guns, the privately made firearms without serial numbers, using his regulatory power to get around Washington gridlock on the issue.

The president showed off one of the gun kits for sale on the internet, pointing out anyone can purchase one and have a gun assembled in under 30 minutes.

'This is the gun,' Biden said during his event in the Rose Garden where he walked over to show off the kit. He lifted the gun in the air to show it more clearly.

'It's not hard to put together with a little hand drill at home. It doesn't take very long. Anyone can order it in the mail. Anyone.'

'A felon, a terrorist, and a domestic abuser go from one gun kit to a gun in less than 30 minutes,' he added.

Under a new rule being submitted by the Justice Department, the parts of gun kits that are readily convertible to firearms are subject to the same regulations as traditional firearms.

The goal is to crackdown on the proliferation of 'ghost guns,' which are often assembled from kits, do not contain serial numbers, and are sold without background checks, making them difficult to trace and easy to acquire by criminals.

These 'ghost guns' are increasingly being used in federal gun crimes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bHHj4_0f62usog00
President Joe Biden on Monday took aim at ghost guns, the privately made firearms without serial numbers, using his regulatory power to get around Washington gridlock on the issue
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e9lyI_0f62usog00
A 9mm pistol build kit on display at an event to combat gun crime in the Rose Garden
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AYXOj_0f62usog00
'If you buy a couch you have to assemble, it's still a couch. If you order a package like this one over here that includes that parts that you need and directs the assembly of a functioning firearm, you bought a gun,' Biden said

'It isn't extreme. It's just basic common sense,' Biden said of his administration's new rule.

And he argued guns made from kits, were still guns.

'If you buy a couch you have to assemble, it's still a couch. If you order a package like this one over here that includes that parts that you need and directs the assembly of a functioning firearm, you bought a gun,' he said.

Biden also used the event to take another jab at trying to get a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) director confirmed. He introduced Steve Dettelbach, a former Senate-confirmed U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, as his nominee.

The president, as he has done in the past, managled the abbreviation for the ATF, calling it the 'AFT.'

But correct pronounciation is not the only battle the White House faces in the days ahead.

Dettlebach's confirmation is likely to be an uphill battle. Biden had to withdraw the nomination of his first ATF nominee, gun-control advocate David Chipman, after it stalled for months because of opposition from Republicans and some Democrats in the Senate.

Monday's event, however, was also aimed at breaking through the gridlock in Washington to address gun deaths and mass shootings amid a surge of violent crime in cities being seen post pandemic.

Congress has deadlocked on legislative proposals to reform gun laws for a decade, and executive actions have faced strong opposition in federal courts. Meanwhile progressives are getting more vocal in call on Biden to take executive action.

'None of this absolves Congress of the responsibility to act,' Biden said of his regulatory move. 'We need Congress to pass universal background checks, and I know it's controversial but I got it done once — ban assault weapons & high capacity magazines.'

Speaking at the event with Biden was Mia Tretta, a Saugus High School shooting survivor.

Tretta described what she experienced when two of her friends were killed by a fellow student and she survived a shooting in the stomach.

'For reasons I will never know he had brought his father's weapon to school,' she said of the shooter. 'A firearm as we come to know as a ghost gun.'

Gunman Nathaniel Berhow, 16, had unloaded the entire magazine of his .45 semi-automatic rifle in 16 seconds.

Tretta praised Biden's work on combatting violent gun crime.

'We have a president who realizes that thoughts and prayers alone are not enough,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VqieR_0f62usog00
Speaking at the event with Biden was Mia Tretta, a Saugus High School shooting survivor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QE5aZ_0f62usog00
Biden introduced Steve Dettelbach, nominee for Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, at the event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hDCGN_0f62usog00
Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco speaks at the event as Mia Tretta, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris listen

Biden's nominee for ATF director faces uphill battle for Senate confirmation

There hasn't been a confirmed director at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives in 16 years as the agency remains highly controversial due to its regulation of firearms, which some Republicans claim is government overreach and Democrats deem necessary.

Steve Dettelbach's nomination is unlikely to be much different, even though he was already confirmed by the Senate to serve as attorney for the U.S. district court in Northern Ohio from 2009-2016. He sought to return to that position last year.

In an unsuccessful 2018 run for attorney general of Ohio, Dettelbach called for reinstating the assault weapons ban as well as implementing background checks on firearms purchases. Both of these topics have sparked intense backlash from GOP politicians.

Biden put Dettelbach forward after gun control advocate and former nominee David Chipman failed to get enough support in the Senate for confirmation to lead the ATF.

Chipman's nomination was stalled for months after opposition from both Republicans and Democrats in the Senate and was eventually withdrawn.

Both Republican and Democratic administrations have failed to get nominees for the ATF position through the politically fraught process since the director´s position was made confirmable in 2006.

Since then, only one nominee, former U.S. Attorney B. Todd Jones, has been confirmed. Jones made it through the Senate in 2013 but only after a six-month struggle. Jones was acting director when President Barack Obama nominated him in January 2013.

For nearly a year, the ghost gun rule has been making its way through the federal regulation process. It is expected to draw litigation in the coming weeks.

Gun Owners of America said it would immediately fight the rule.

'Just as we opposed the Trump Administration´s arbitrary ban on bump stocks, GOA will also sue Biden´s ATF to halt the implementation of this rule,' Aidan Johnston, the group's director of federal affairs said in a statement. The group believes the rule violates the U.S. Constitution and several federal laws.

But gun safety advocacy groups, like Everytown for Gun Safety, which pushed the federal government for years to take action on ghost guns, applauded Biden's moves and insisted that both Dettlebach's appointment and the finalized rule will help combat gun violence.

'Ghost guns look like a gun, they shoot like a gun, and they kill like a gun, but up until now they haven´t been regulated like a gun,' said John Feinblatt, Everytown's president.

Justice Department statistics show that nearly 24,000 ghost guns were recovered by law enforcement at crime scenes and reported to the government from 2016 to 2020.

It is hard to say how many are circulating on the streets, in part because in many cases police departments don´t contact the government about the guns because they can´t be traced.

The new rule changes the current definition of a firearm under federal law to include unfinished parts, like the frame of a handgun or the receiver of a long gun. It says those parts must be licensed and include serial numbers.

Manufacturers must also run background checks before a sale - as they do with other commercially made firearms. The requirement applies regardless of how the firearm was made, meaning it includes ghost guns made from individual parts, kits, or by 3D-printers.

Federally licensed firearms dealers must retain key records until they shut down their business or licensed activity and then transfer the records to ATF as they are currently required to do at the end of licensed activity.

Previously, these dealers were permitted to destroy most records after 20 years, making it harder for law enforcement to trace firearms found at crime scenes.

The rule goes into effect 120 days from the date of publication in the Federal Register.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

ATF officially declares certain gun triggers ‘machine guns’

On Thursday, the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), issued an open letter ruling that a type of gun trigger, known as a forced-reset trigger, will be considered a machinegun despite functioning differently than a true automatic machine gun. The letter, dated March 22 and widely published...
POLITICS
The Independent

What are ghost guns? Biden to unveil new rules on untraceable homemade firearms

President Joe Biden, facing renewed pressure to fulfil his promises of action on gun control, is set to unveil new regulations to curb the spread of so-called “ghost guns” amid rising crime across the country. Inside sources told the Associated Press that the Justice Department is preparing to reveal its long-awaited new rules on untraceable homemade firearms as soon as Monday, 11 April.Those rules are expected to feature a change to the federal legal definition of a firearm to include unfinished parts, such as the “80 per cent complete” receivers that are often sold as the final component of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Biden names his new ATF nominee Steve Dettelbach - who has called for an assault weapons ban and universal background checks - and announces 'ghost gun' crackdown with 20,000 homemade guns being reported in 2021

President Joe Biden is taking another jab at trying to get a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) director confirmed as he nominated on Monday Steve Dettelbach, a former Senate-confirmed U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio. The announcement coincides with the administration's new crackdowns on ghost...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

Gun control buried in 2,700 page spending bill passed by the House

A $1.5 trillion spending bill passed by the House last week includes gun control measures listed as “law enforcement tools to enhance public safety.”. Beginning in Sec. 1101 of the more than 2,700-page bill, the “NICS Denial Notification Act of 2022” adds a new provision entitled “Reporting of background check denials to State authorities,” which requires local law enforcement authorities to be notified if the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) denies a firearm transfer.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Atf#Guns#Ghost Gun#Gun Dealers#The Justice Department
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

Biden Turns to Executive Action on Guns – and Maybe More

It was a big victory for President Joe Biden and supporters of gun safety rules, but it was also a kind of defeat: Americans can no longer legally buy or sell "ghost guns," firearms that have no serial numbers and can be acquired without a background check. But Biden did...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Axios

Biden announces pick for ATF and plans to trace "ghost guns"

President Biden will announce Steve Dettelbach as his nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Monday, as well as new plans to regulate so-called "ghost guns," according to administration officials. Why it matters: With gun violence ravaging communities across America, the Biden administration is looking for...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

GOP-controlled House impeaches Republican attorney general of South Dakota

The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

334K+
Followers
30K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy