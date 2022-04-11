Corrections and clarifications

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
• An article said Britain was to work with the US and Australia in developing “nuclear-capable hypersonic weapons”. While such weapons can be nuclear-capable, these ones will not be ( Aukus pact expanded to development of hypersonic weapons , 6 April, p2).

• The actor Lynda Baron was born Lilian Ridgway, not “Ridgeway” ( Obituary , 10 March, Journal, p10).

• Other recently amended articles include:

How are Australians feeling after more than two years of Covid? Exhausted, mostly

Jimmy Kimmel on Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘A snowflake and a sociopath at the same time’

Rome villa with Caravaggio’s only ceiling fresco fails to sell again

Yellowstone national park pass on offer – that won’t work until 2172

How south Asia’s bridal industry built a WhatsApp empire

Steve Bell on Boris Johnson’s nuclear energy plans – cartoon

Scientists find fossil of dinosaur ‘killed on day of asteroid strike’

The week in wildlife - in pictures

Poem of the week: After Great Pain … by Emily Dickinson

Kurt Cobain’s final days to be dramatised by Royal Opera House

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com .

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.

