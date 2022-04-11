ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teens Shot, Killed Inside Moving Vehicle Identified As 13-Year-Old Jayden Hoyle, 14-Year-Old Adrion Foster

By Jennifer McRae
 2 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – The teenagers shot and killed while in a moving car on Peoria Street last Friday night, and involved in a crash that killed another driver, have been identified as 13-year-old Jayden Hoyle and 14-year-old Adrion Foster. According to the autopsies, both died of gunshot wounds.

(credit: CBS)

Police said the incident started last Friday in Denver near 39th Avenue and Peoria Street around 6 p.m. Investigators say two sedans were traveling south on Peoria, south of Interstate 70. At some point, shots were fired from one of the sedans. Both vehicles continued south, speeding on an overpass over train tracks.

(credit: CBS)

That’s when one of the sedans, with Hoyle and Foster inside, collided with a pickup truck. The second sedan drove away.

The third victim, driving the pickup truck, has been identified as Uriel Reyes Medina, 37. His family said he was a father of three.

Police have not identified which teen was driving the sedan that crashed.

Anyone who witnessed any part of this scene is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Miracle worker
2d ago

Why should we support the awful parents on the go fund me? It can't help their dead children now. What could have helped? Parenting your kids. Keeping them out of dangerous situations. May they rest in peace. Hope justice is served for all of them.

