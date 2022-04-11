High Wind Warning issued for Carson, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Hansford, Hartley, Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CDT /11 PM MDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County. In Texas, Guadalupe Mountains and Davis Mountains above 6000 Feet. * WHEN...From 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ Monday to midnight CDT /11 PM MDT/ Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust may reduce visibility and make travel hazardous. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
Effective: 2022-03-22 06:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Briscoe; Hall HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, north winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Briscoe and Hall Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 10 AM CDT this morning. For the Wind Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust may reduce visibilities at times.
Effective: 2022-03-15 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-15 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY EXPECTED WITHIN THE TRI- STATE AREA THIS AFTERNOON .Southerly winds gusting up to 30 mph are expected to develop in areas along the Colorado border in the Tri-State area this afternoon and persist into the early evening. Minimum relative humidity values across the Tri-State area look to drop to between 13 and 16 percent. The combination of these forecasted winds and relative humidity values along with dry fuels will cause concern for rapid fire growth should a wild fire occur this afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 013...027...041...081...253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace and Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
Effective: 2022-03-22 03:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Edwards; Ellis; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Hodgeman; Kearny; Lane; Meade; Morton; Ness; Pawnee; Rush; Scott; Seward; Stanton; Stevens; Trego HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 35 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Kansas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2022-03-21 02:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons outdoors should watch for flying or falling objects that may injure you. If you are driving, be prepared for sudden wind gusts that can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially on open stretches, or as you approach the crest of hills. Also be alert for debris or dust blowing across the road. Target Area: Custer Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, north winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...The Southern Meade County Plains, the Custer County Plains and the Pennington County Plains. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 9 AM MDT this morning. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...The high winds may blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
Effective: 2022-03-23 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-23 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Far Northeast Highlands; Harding County; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Union County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Far Northeast Highlands, Harding County, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass and Union County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Isolated power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Dangerous crosswinds will impact U.S. Highways 64 and 87 in northeast New Mexico.
Effective: 2022-03-21 03:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Lower Washington County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected along I-15 between Pintura and Leads. * WHERE...Lower Washington County between Pintura and Leads along I-15. This does not include St George proper, where wind gusts will remain in the 30 mph range. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts to 68 mph have been reported along I-15 near Leeds overnight.
Effective: 2022-03-21 16:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Potter; Randall The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Armstrong County in the Panhandle of Texas Northeastern Randall County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southeastern Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 407 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Washburn to near Claude, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. * Locations impacted include Amarillo, Panhandle, Claude, Washburn and Pantex. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-22 10:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Collingsworth; Deaf Smith; Donley; Oldham; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds around 35 mph. * WHERE...Armstrong, Carson, Collingsworth, Deaf Smith, Donley, Oldham, Potter and Randall Counties, including Palo Duro Canyon. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-03-22 03:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Barber; Clark; Comanche; Kiowa; Pratt; Stafford HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Stafford, Clark, Comanche, Kiowa, Pratt and Barber Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2022-03-22 18:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The high winds have decreased across the area.
Effective: 2022-03-22 14:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for central, southeastern and east central Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Simpson; Smith A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR EASTERN SIMPSON AND SOUTHERN SMITH COUNTIES At 221 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Raleigh to near Mount Olive, moving east at 25 mph. A Tornado Warning also remains in effect until 300 PM for portions of Smith County. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Raleigh around 230 PM CDT. Center Ridge around 235 PM CDT. Taylorsville around 300 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Sylvarena and Mize. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-23 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-23 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, `Pull Aside, Stay Alive`. Target Area: Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Castle Rock, Limon, and Southern Lincoln County. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 5 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. A few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2022-03-23 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-23 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Western Kiowa County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Otero, Bent, and Western Kiowa Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 5 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2022-03-22 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Dawson; Fillmore; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Sherman; Thayer; Valley; Webster; York HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING Although north winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph will still be possible for a couple more hours, the threat for damaging wind gusts of 58 mph or higher has ended for the evening. Therefore, the High Wind Warning is being allowed to expire at 7 PM CDT this evening.
Effective: 2022-03-21 12:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Southern Hidalgo HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Inland Kenedy, Southern Hidalgo, Inland Willacy and Inland Cameron Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Effective: 2022-03-20 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM PDT SUNDAY HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 6 AM Sunday to 6 AM PDT Monday. For the Wind Advisory, from midnight tonight to 6 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
