Beginners guide to building muscle

By Brittany Kaye
KELOLAND TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilding muscle is why many of us return to the gym on a regular basis. Following a strict fitness routine, lifting heavier,...

shefinds

The Type of Protein You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Better Muscle Tone Over 50, According To Experts

As we age, our muscle mass gets lower with each year, making physical exercises a lot more difficult than they might have been in our youth. With that said, it’s important to promote healthy muscles with the right diet— and eating protein every day is a vital part of that. We checked in with Jakob Roze, CSCS, certified personal trainer and CEO and founder of RozeFit, Melissa Morris, ACSM-certified exercise physiologist and ISSN-certified nutritionist, and Chad Blair, fitness director at BIÂN to learn about protein-rich breakfast ideas that support muscle health over 50.
SELF

A 5-Minute Arms Workout That'll Light Up Your Biceps and Triceps

With everything on your to-do list, adding exercise to your already busy schedule might feel nearly impossible. That’s where this 5-minute arms workout comes in handy!. There are tons of reasons to give your arms some exercise attention, even if you just have a few minutes available to do so. For one, strong arms help you perform everyday movements more easily. Whether you’re holding static positions like carrying a baby—which works your biceps (the muscles in the front of your upper arm)—or performing movements like pushing open a heavy door (which use your triceps, or the muscles in the back of your upper arm), your arm muscles are working on a day-to-day basis, ACE-certified personal trainer Sivan Fagan, CPT, owner of Strong With Sivan, tells SELF. They do this through flexion at your elbow (say, when you raise a fork to your mouth while eating or do a biceps curl during your workout) or through extension (like when you reach down to tie your shoelaces or perform a triceps kickback).
boxrox.com

The PERFECT Workout to Lose Weight (Sets and Reps Included)

Try this perfect workout to lose weight if you want to shed a few pounds. Programmed by Jeff from Athlean X, it is an excellent fat burning challenge. “If you are looking for a workout to lose weight then this is the video for you. Most of the time, when people attempt to lose weight they focus on workouts and exercises that are either not intense enough to burn the calories needed or they ratchet up the intensity so much that they are unable to sustain the workout for long enough to get sufficient results. Not here. I’m going to show you how to do this step by step with an entire plan.”
#Building Muscle
boxrox.com

How to Lose Belly Fat Effectively (Gone in 4 Steps)

Learn how to lose belly fat effectively with these helpful tips from Jeff at Athlean X. “If you want to see how to lose stubborn belly fat and get rid of it once and for all, then this is a video that you don’t want to miss. Here I’m going to ask you 4 tough but important questions that you will need to answer honestly. When you do however, I can promise you that you will lose your belly fat for good and never have to worry about it coming back again.”
shefinds

Dietitians Agree: The One Processed Food You Should Stop Eating Immediately For High Cholesterol

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. While uncontrollable things like genetics and aging can make you predisposed, your lifestyle, specifically diet and exercise, are two of the biggest factors that raise your risk. One thing in particular that you should be aware of when monitoring your heart health is your cholesterol levels.
scitechdaily.com

Gain Muscle Mass and Lose Fat: Can Weekly Prednisone Treat Obesity?

Obese mice gain muscle mass and lose fat with once-weekly prednisone. Daily prednisone promotes obesity, but weekly prednisone has ‘strikingly different’ results. Weekly prednisone promotes nutrient uptake into muscles and improves lean body mass. Many people take daily prednisone for immune conditions, resulting in weight gain and development...
LiveScience

Muscle knots: what are they, and how can you treat them?

Many of us will be all too familiar with muscle knots. They’re essentially sore spots that form when bands of muscle become tight and sensitive. You may experience pain all the time or only when you touch the knot. If you sit hunched at a desk most of the day or tend to overdo your training then you’ll be more prone to muscle knots.
MedicineNet.com

How Do You Strengthen Your Heart After Heart Failure? Exercises

You can strengthen your heart after heart failure by making recommended changes to your diet, exercising regularly, and adopting healthy habits. Heart failure occurs when the heart cannot pump blood well as it should. As a chronic and progressive condition, it worsens over time and can damage other organs due to lack of adequate blood supply.
scitechdaily.com

Eating Prunes May Reduce Inflammation and Improve Bone Health

Study suggests daily prune consumption may reduce osteoporosis risk after menopause. A study in postmenopausal people suggests eating nutrient-rich prunes every day may be beneficial to bone health, reducing inflammatory factors that contribute to osteoporosis. The research will be presented this week in Philadelphia at the American Physiological Society’s (APS) annual meeting at Experimental Biology 2022.
SELF

This Full-Body HIIT Workout Will Fire Up Your Abs and Get You Sweaty

When it comes to short-yet-effective exercise routines, a full-body HIIT workout is tough to beat. “Probably the number one reason why HIIT workouts are popular is because they're get-in-and-get-out-quickly kind of workouts,” certified personal trainer Francine Delgado-Lugo, CPT, movement and strength coach and cofounder of Form Fitness Brooklyn, tells SELF.
FitnessVolt.com

Serratus Anterior Exercises for Bodybuilders

Most bodybuilders and exercisers have a basic knowledge of anatomy. They know their gluteus maximus from their biceps, which exercises target what muscles, and even dedicate entire training sessions to just a couple of muscle groups. However, with over 600 muscles in the human body, there are some muscles that...
TODAY.com

Does it matter how many calories I burn during a workout?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilders Brett Wilkin and Iain Valliere Go Through A Killer Quad Workout

IFBB Pro bodybuilders Brett Wilkin and Iain Valliere recently went through a crushing leg workout session with Coach Matt Jansen. After starting his professional bodybuilding career in the 212 division, Brett Wilkin took time off and transitioned well to the Open Pro division. He last competed at the 2022 Arnold Classic and finished sixth. While there is still room for improvement, Wilkin does appear to be a future Olympia contender.
shefinds

Nutritionists Swear By This Whole Grain Breakfast To Speed Up Fat Loss

Breakfast truly is the most important meal of the day, and for anyone trying to lose weight, it’s essential to never miss this step. While you’re at it, starting the day off with energy-filled, satiating foods is the way to go, which is why countless experts swear by having whole grains first thing in the morning. Whole grains are naturally high in fiber, which keeps you fuller for longer and able to maintain a healthy body weight (and lose more if desired!)
