It’s very possible that you missed this piece of huge news, but former Miami Dolphins, Terrell Buckley, has been named as one of the head coaches for the XFL. Not sure about you, but I am a football aficionado meaning I will watch football whether it’s in the NFL, college, Sweden, or prison, you name it. I was a big subscriber to the AAF from a few seasons ago. I’ll always consider myself a lifer when it comes to being a fan of the Arizona Hot Shots. I also consider myself to be a lifelong Seattle Dragons fan(go Dragons!)

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO