Aged 79 at the time of his passing, Javier O. Lopez was a prolific artist, dedicating his life to the creation of paintings and murals. He was a beloved husband and father. Javier is survived by his widow Aurora Lopez, his two sons D. Alexis Lopez and Xavier Lopez Jr, and his daughter Aurora Landers. There will be a viewing from 10 a.m. to noon March 25, 2022, at Cattermole Funeral Home, 203 NW Kerron St., Winlock, Washington, 98596, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. at Forest Grove Cemetery, 18011 Northcraft Road SE, Tenino, Washington, 98589. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.

TENINO, WA ・ 21 DAYS AGO