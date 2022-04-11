ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yes, A Burger Vending Machine Now Exists

By Colin McCandless
 2 days ago
We've come a long way since humans created the first hamburger. Now, it's robots' turn to show us what they've got. If you enjoy chowing down on a restaurant-quality burger every now and then, but aren't too keen on interacting with other human beings, you'll be excited to learn about RoboBurger,...

Mashed

Mashed

