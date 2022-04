Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. enjoyed a performance for the ages against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night. Guerrero bashed three home runs, including two off Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, and his final two dingers of the night came after he had his hand spiked at first base in the second inning. Oh, he also doubled off Cole as well after getting spiked.

