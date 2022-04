National League Central rivals, the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals kick off a four-game tilt on Thursday at American Family Field. The Cardinals are set up well to start the year with a 3-1 record after a surprising 9-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday and got back on the winning side with solid momentum heading into Thursday’s opening game. The Brewers are struggling a bit out of the gate with a 2-3 record and a team batting average of .213.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO