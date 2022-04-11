WVDNR shares trout stocking locations for week of April 4

SOUTH CHARLESTON, (WV) — The following waters were stocked with trout during the week of April 4, including golden rainbow trout stockings as part of the West Virginia Gold Rush which ended on April 9. Trout stocking updates are also posted online at wvdnr.gov/fish-stocking.

Trout Stocking Locations for Week of April 4:

Anthony Creek

Back Fork of Elk River

Big Sandy Creek

Blackwater River

Boley Lake - Gold Rush Stocking

Buckhannon River

Buffalo Creek (Brooke)

Bullskin Run

Cacapon Park Lakes

Camp Creek

Castlemans Run Lake - Gold Rush Stocking

Chief Logan Pond - Gold Rush Stocking

Clear Fork of Guyandotte River

Clover Run

Coonskin Park Lake (Children & Class Q)

Coopers Rock Lake - Gold Rush Stocking

Cranberry River

Curtisville Lake - Gold Rush Stocking

Deer Creek (Pocahontas)

Desert Fork

Dry Fork (Tucker)

East Fork Greenbrier River

East River

Elk River

Elk River (C&R)

Evitts Run

Fitzpatrick Lake

French Creek Pond - Gold Rush Stocking

Gandy Creek

Glade Creek of Mann

Glade Creek of New River

Glady Fork

Greenbrier River (Cass section) - Gold Rush Stocking

Greenbrier River (Marlinton)

Hurricane Reservoir - Gold Rush Stocking

Jimmy Lewis Lake

Kings Creek

Knapps Creek

Laurel Fork (Randolph)

Laurel Fork Lake - Gold Rush Stocking

Left Fork of Right Fork Buckhannon River

Little Beaver Lake - Gold Rush Stocking

Little Kanawha Headwaters

Little River East Fork Greenbrier River

Little River West Fork Greenbrier River

Lost River

Marsh Fork

Mash Fork

Mash Fork of Camp Creek (Children & Class Q)

Mason Lake - Gold Rush Stocking

Middle Creek (Berkeley)

Middle Wheeling Lake - Gold Rush Stocking

Mill Creek (Berkeley)

Mill Creek Reservoir - Gold Rush Stocking

New Creek

New Creek Dam No. 14 - Gold Rush Stocking

North Fork Lunice

North Fork Patterson Creek

North Fork South Branch

Opequon Creek

Paint Creek

Panther Creek

Pinnacle Creek

Pond Fork

Poorhouse Pond - Gold Rush Stocking

R.D. Bailey Tailwaters - Gold Rush Stocking

Red Creek

Right Fork Buckhannon River

Right Fork of Little Kanawha

Rock Cliff Lake - Gold Rush Stocking

Rocky Marsh Run

Rollins Lake - Gold Rush Stocking

Shavers Fork (Bemis)

Shavers Fork (lower section)

Shavers Fork (upper section) - Gold Rush Stocking

South Branch (Franklin)

South Branch (Smoke Hole)

Spruce Knob Lake - Gold Rush Stocking

Sugar Creek

Summit Lake

Teter Creek Lake - Gold Rush Stocking

Tomlinson Run

Tomlinson Run Lake - Gold Rush Stocking

Trout Run

Tuckahoe Lake

Upper Guyandotte River

Waites Run

Wallback Lake - Gold Rush Stocking

Watoga Lake

West Fork Greenbrier River

Westover Park Lake (Children & Class Q)

Williams River

While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification. Anglers are also encouraged to explore places to fish in the interactive fishing map available online at mapwv.gov/huntfish.

To learn more about West Virginia’s fishing regulations and to purchase a fishing license and trout stamp, visit WVdnr.gov.

The post WVDNR shares trout stocking locations for week of April 4 appeared first on The Hinton News .