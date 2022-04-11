WVDNR shares trout stocking locations for week of April 4
SOUTH CHARLESTON, (WV) — The following waters were stocked with trout during the week of April 4, including golden rainbow trout stockings as part of the West Virginia Gold Rush which ended on April 9. Trout stocking updates are also posted online at wvdnr.gov/fish-stocking.
Trout Stocking Locations for Week of April 4:
Anthony Creek
Back Fork of Elk River
Big Sandy Creek
Blackwater River
Boley Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
Buckhannon River
Buffalo Creek (Brooke)
Bullskin Run
Cacapon Park Lakes
Camp Creek
Castlemans Run Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
Chief Logan Pond - Gold Rush Stocking
Clear Fork of Guyandotte River
Clover Run
Coonskin Park Lake (Children & Class Q)
Coopers Rock Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
Cranberry River
Curtisville Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
Deer Creek (Pocahontas)
Desert Fork
Dry Fork (Tucker)
East Fork Greenbrier River
East River
Elk River
Elk River (C&R)
Evitts Run
Fitzpatrick Lake
French Creek Pond - Gold Rush Stocking
Gandy Creek
Glade Creek of Mann
Glade Creek of New River
Glady Fork
Greenbrier River (Cass section) - Gold Rush Stocking
Greenbrier River (Marlinton)
Hurricane Reservoir - Gold Rush Stocking
Jimmy Lewis Lake
Kings Creek
Knapps Creek
Laurel Fork (Randolph)
Laurel Fork Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
Left Fork of Right Fork Buckhannon River
Little Beaver Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
Little Kanawha Headwaters
Little River East Fork Greenbrier River
Little River West Fork Greenbrier River
Lost River
Marsh Fork
Mash Fork
Mash Fork of Camp Creek (Children & Class Q)
Mason Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
Middle Creek (Berkeley)
Middle Wheeling Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
Mill Creek (Berkeley)
Mill Creek Reservoir - Gold Rush Stocking
New Creek
New Creek Dam No. 14 - Gold Rush Stocking
North Fork Lunice
North Fork Patterson Creek
North Fork South Branch
Opequon Creek
Paint Creek
Panther Creek
Pinnacle Creek
Pond Fork
Poorhouse Pond - Gold Rush Stocking
R.D. Bailey Tailwaters - Gold Rush Stocking
Red Creek
Right Fork Buckhannon River
Right Fork of Little Kanawha
Rock Cliff Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
Rocky Marsh Run
Rollins Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
Shavers Fork (Bemis)
Shavers Fork (lower section)
Shavers Fork (upper section) - Gold Rush Stocking
South Branch (Franklin)
South Branch (Smoke Hole)
Spruce Knob Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
Sugar Creek
Summit Lake
Teter Creek Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
Tomlinson Run
Tomlinson Run Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
Trout Run
Tuckahoe Lake
Upper Guyandotte River
Waites Run
Wallback Lake - Gold Rush Stocking
Watoga Lake
West Fork Greenbrier River
Westover Park Lake (Children & Class Q)
Williams River
While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification. Anglers are also encouraged to explore places to fish in the interactive fishing map available online at mapwv.gov/huntfish.
To learn more about West Virginia’s fishing regulations and to purchase a fishing license and trout stamp, visit WVdnr.gov.
